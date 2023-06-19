Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kristin Davis has said that she hopesSex and the City fans aren’t “disappointed” by Kim Cattrall’s shocking return for And Just Like That….

The spin-off series, which stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Davis, returns for its second season in June, two years after debuting in 2021.

While fourth Sex and the City lead Cattrall has not appeared in the series, amid her reported feud with Parker, it has now been revealed that the actor will return as Samantha for a cameo in season two.

Cattrall filmed the scene, which will feature in the final episode of And Just Like That… season two, on her own, meaning she did not have to interact with her former castmates.

In a new interview, Davis has shut down suggestions that Cattrall’s cameo is reflective of a “resolution” to tensions between the stars of Sex and the City.

“All of us represented different points of view at different times, and sometimes argued, and sometimes didn’t just like friends do,” she told the MailOnline.

“I don’t know that there’s a closure or resolution necessarily. Those are kind of big things that I don’t know that we were going for.”

Adding that Cattrall was returning because fans miss the “great character” of Samantha, the 58-year-old continued: “I don’t know that we’re even trying for closure at this point, or resolution. I think we just thought, here is our character who’s been gone. And we know people miss her and Carrie misses her, and wouldn’t this be great to have a little bit of her.

“That’s what we wanted, and then I think maybe hopes have been lifted, possibly higher than that. And that was not our intention. So I hope people aren’t disappointed.”

Parker, however, said that the return of Cattrall was “really fun and exciting and certainly nostalgic”.

“We’ve been really thoughtful about the ways in which we’ve approached characters that hadn’t been around, the ways we have invited actors back,” she said. “It’s been really fun and exciting and certainly nostalgic, but I think more than that, it’s been a lot of joy.”

Cattrall played Samantha on Sex and the City from 1998 to 2004, later returning to the role for two feature films. However, she subsequently suggested she was unwilling to reprise the role again.

While she did not feature in the first season of And Just Like That..., her character was alluded to on screen, and communicated with Carrie via text messaging. The season one finale suggested a reconciliation between the characters was on the cards.

And Just Like That… returns on Thursday 22 June on Sky Comedy and Now in the UK, and Max in the US.