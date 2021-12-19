Sarah Jessica Parker praises Sex and the City fan for spotting tiny Easter egg in And Just Like That

‘Man, you are good!’ Carrie Bradshaw star replied

Jacob Stolworthy
Sunday 19 December 2021 11:43
And Just Like That... is a 'successful' reboot if a bit 'heavy handed' at times

Sarah Jessica Parker has praised a Sex and the City fan for noticing a tiny Easter egg in the latest reboot episode.

And Just Like That is currently airing, catching up with three of the four main characters from the original HBO series.

The third episode of the new series saw a grieving Carrie Bradshaw (Parker) try to come to terms with the death of her husband.

Writer Evan Ross Katz noticed a tiny detail that linked back to the original series, and highlighted it on Instagram.

The callback was brought to the attention of Parker herself, who replied: “Man you are good!!!”

“It’s all in the details!” he wrote, adding: “Twenty-one years after Carrie was mugged on Jersey Street in Soho, her iconic purple sequined Fendi Autumn/Winter 1999-2000 baguette re-emerged in the latest episode of AND JUST LIKE THAT, signifying Carrie’s return home.”

Katz was referencing the season three episode “What Goes Around Comes Around,” which was broadcast in October 2000.

The mugging took place just before Carrie saw her husband’s ex-wife, Natasha (Bridget Moynahan) and, interestingly, the item’s return arrived in the same episode Natasha appears in.

Writer Evan Ross Katz spotted a tiny ‘Sex and the City’ Easter egg in ‘And Just Like That’

(Instagram @evanrosskatz)

Parker’s response seems to confirm the detail was intentionally placed in the episode.

And Just Like That continues Thursdays on HBO Max in the US and Sky Comedy in the UK.

