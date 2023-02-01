Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sarah Michelle Gellar has shared a “little-known fact”, which connects Buffy the Vampire Slayer and country music icon Dolly Parton.

During a Tuesday (31 January) appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the host raised a tidbit he had read that claimed Dolly Parton was “an uncredited producer” on the supernatural drama.

“Yes! Little-known fact, the legend Dolly Parton was a producer,” Gellar, the show’s titular lead, confirmed.

Although the actor said the cast “never saw [Parton]”, Gellar added: “We’d get Christmas presents in the beginning that would have her name and I would think, ‘She doesn’t know who I am.’

“And then one day somebody asked her about it, and she complimented the show and my performance and I was like, ‘Oh I can die now. Dolly Parton knows who I am and thinks I’m good.’”

“But I’m still here,” Gellar quipped.

Fallon admitted that he had no idea Parton was a “silent producer”, with Gellar divulging that Parton’s “producing partner” was Sandy Gallin and together they produced Buffy.

Buffy (Sarah Michelle Gellar) cuts her hair off in ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s sixth season (UPN)

The “9 to 5” singer and Gallin founded the production company Sandollar Entertainment in 1986, which went on to produce the Buffy the Vampire Slayer movie in 1992.

Although it ended up being a box office flop, the company later decided to turn it into the seven-season series, which became a hit.

While Parton’s name does not appear as a producer on credits of Buffy, Sandollar Entertainment is credited for every episode of the series.

In the years after its 2003 finale, a number of allegations have surfaced against Buffy creator Joss Whedon who was accused of an “abusing” his power on set. Whedon has denied all claims.

Although Whedon’s career downfall has left many wondering how it might affect Buffy’s legacy, Gellar has said that she will “always be proud of Buffy”.