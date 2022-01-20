Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar has shared a message following Joss Whedon’s response to past misconduct allegations made against him.

In February 2021, the 44-year-old actor came out in support of co-star Charisma Carpenter after she issued a statement against Whedon.

Carpenter, who played Cordelia in Whedon’s Buffy the Vampire Slayer, alleged that the creator “abused his power on numerous occasions” on the sets of Buffy and Angel.

After learning Carpenter was pregnant, Whedon allegedly asked the actor if she was “going to keep it”. Though her pregnancy was written into the show, she was later fired after giving birth.

In a recent interview with Vulture, Whedon addressed the allegations made against him, where he denied all claims.

On Wednesday (19 January), Gellar posted a selfie on Instagram with the caption: “I can’t take back the past, but I can fight for the future.”

The actor’s post falls on the same day as her character Buffy Summers’ birthday.

Right after Carpenter accused Whedon of misconduct last year, Gellar issued a supportive statement saying she is “proud to have my name associated with Buffy Summers” but “I don’t want to be forever associated with the name Joss Whedon.”

“I stand with all survivors of abuse and am proud of them for speaking out,” she added.

Carpenter isn’t the only actor to accuse Whedon of misconduct. Justice League actors like Gal Gadot and Ray Fisher have also issued statements against the filmmaker in the past.

You can find the details of all allegations and claims made against Whedon here.