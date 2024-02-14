Jump to content

Sarah Snook says Brian Cox’s ‘terrifying’ Succession rages might have been ‘real’

The actor said Brian Cox was prone to fits of ‘diabetic rage’

Maira Butt
Wednesday 14 February 2024 12:35
Comments
Close
Brian Cox jokes he suffers from ‘Logan Roy disease’

Succession actor Sarah Snook has shared how one of her co-stars would fly into “rages” on the set of the show.

Brian Cox, who plays Logan Roy on the hit series, would go into a “diabetic rage”, according to his co-star.

In an interview with Times Radio, 36-year-old Snook said she was never sure if the anger was real or a performance.

“He has a habit of sometimes going into a false – or could it be real, who knows? – diabetic rage.

“I think part of it’s a little of trying to just jolt the energy of the set and rustle a few feathers, get it going and moving faster.

“The quality of his voice can be very terrifying sometimes. Thunderous.”

Other co-stars have previously commented on Cox’s intimidating presence on set, with Peter Friedman previously admitting to finding the actor “frightening” in an interview with The Guardian.

“He’s frightening when he gets up into high dudgeon,” said Friedman, who plays Frank Vernon on the HBO show. “I don’t mean just acting frightening, I mean actually frightening. He can get there! But he’s also the nicest guy in the world.”

Meanwhile fellow Succession actor J Smith-Cameron who plays Gerri Kellman previously shared that the actor could be “scary” and “terrifying” to work with in an interview with GoldDerby.

Brian Cox and Sarah Snook star in Succession

(Graeme Hunter/HBO)

In a recent interview, the actor shared details of his difficult upbringing dealing with the death of his father at age eight and struggles with poverty.

“When you lose your father at the age of eight and your mother becomes crazy for a while, it’s very hard to know what parenting is about,” he admitted to The Times.

Snook plays Shiv Roy on the show and has won multiple awards including two Golden Globes and a Primetime Emmy for her portrayal of the youngest child of Logan Paul, played by Cox.

She also shared how she had considered turning down the role for fear of being typecast.

“When you are known for a particular role internationally, there is a fear, I suppose, as an actor, that you might get constrained to roles like that,” she said.

Cox plays patriarch Logan Roy on the series

(HBO/AP)

At the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards last month, Succession almost stole the show as it won six awards, including Best Drama Series, with stars Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook and Matthew Macfadyen all winning separate awards for their different roles.

Cox stars in a Radio 4 drama,McLevy in the New World, which is available on BBC Sounds.

Snook is currently performing in The Picture of Dorian Gray at Theatre Royal Haymarket in London’s West End.

