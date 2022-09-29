Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Saturday Night Live season 48: Cast, hosts, timings and everything we know about the show

The comedy sketch show is premiering its 48th season on 1 October

Peony Hirwani
Thursday 29 September 2022 10:33
Comments

SNL slays Theresa May with savage roasting

Saturday Night Live is making a much-anticipated return this weekend.

The longrunning comedy sketch show begins its 48th season on 1 October and will welcome actor Miles Teller as the emcee.

This marks Teller’s first time hosting SNL, which comes after his appearance in the biggest film of the year, Top Gun: Maverick, alongside Tom Cruise.

The premiere will be followed by two new episodes of SNL on 8 October and 15 October.

Here’s everything you need to know about the show.

Recommended

Who are the hosts and music guests?

This weekend, host Teller will be joined by Kendrick Lamar as the evening’s musical guest, who is currently on tour promoting his new album, Mr Morale & The Big Steppers. This will be the rapper’s third SNL musical performance.

The following week (8 October) will see Irish actor Brendan Gleeson make his hosting debut, ahead of the theatrical release of his new film, The Banshees of Inisherin, on 21 October.

That night, Willow Smith will make her SNL debut to perform records from her newest album, COPINGMECHANISM, which comes out the day before, on 7 October.

On 15 October, Megan Thee Stallion will be on double duty as both the host and the musical guest, in support of her latest album Traumazine.

How to watch SNL season 48

Saturday Night Live airs on Saturdays at 11.30 pm ET on Peacock. Viewers in the US can watch SNL via live stream on Hulu + Live TV.

SNL episodes are also available on the NBC website. If you’re overseas, you can use a VPN and connect to a US server to stream on Hulu and NBC.

All previous seasons of Saturday Night Live are available to stream on Peacock, too.

In the UK, new episodes of SNL are shown on Sky Comedy and NOW.

Which one of the previous cast members will feature in season 48?

Emmys host Kenan Thompson will be returning for the upcoming season alongside stars Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, James Austin, Punkie Johnson, Bowen Yang, Michael Che, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, and Cecily Strong.

Who left the show in the last season?

Recommended

The cast members who have left SNL in the past year include Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor, Aristotle Athari, and Kate McKinnon.

On Monday 19 September, Chris Redd also announced his farewell.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in