Emmys 2022: Kate McKinnon admits she’ll be watching Married At First Sight instead of SNL’s new season

Comedian and actor left comedy sketch show earlier this year

Inga Parkel
Tuesday 13 September 2022 00:25
Comments
Emmys 2022: Stranger Things and Squid Game among nominees for best drama series

Kate McKinnon has revealed how she will now be spending her Saturday nights, after leaving Saturday Night Live in its last season.

During Monday (12 September) night’s red carpet, ahead of the 2022 Emmys awards ceremony, the two-time Emmy winner admitted that she won’t be tuning into the comedy sketch show.

“I have a bunch of seasons of Married At First Sight that I have not dug into yet, so that’s mostly my plan for Saturday nights,” McKinnon joked, before adding that she’s: “So proud of everyone who’s taking over” on SNL.

The comedian – who famously parodied former US First Lady Hillary Clinton, among a host of other celebrities on NBC’s comedy series –announced her exit at the end of the latest season.

In an earlier interview, she broke her silence about her departure, saying: “All I ever wanted to do in my whole life was to be on Saturday Night Live.

“So, I did, I loved it, I had the best decade, and then I was just like, my body was tired, and I felt like it was time.”

McKinnon’s exit coincided with Aidy Bryant and Pete Davidson, who also left SNL at the end of May.

Follow The Independent’s live Emmys 2022 coverage here.

