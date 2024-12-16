Chris Rock makes crowd groan with Elon Musk joke on Saturday Night Live

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Chris Rock made the crowd groan during his Saturday Night Live monologue by saying of Elon Musk: “Nobody knows how to get rid of people like a South African.”

The 59-year-old stand-up comedian and actor hosted the sketch comedy show last night (December 14).

During his monologue, Rock made reference to Donald Trump’s successful year, noting that he’d survived an assassination attempt, been re-elected to the US presidency and been named Time’s Person of the Year.

“It could happen to a nicer guy,” quipped Rock.

He went on to joke about Trump’s alliance with South African-born Telsa and Space X owner Elon Musk, saying: “He’s working with the number one African American in the world. The richest African American in the world: Elon Musk.

“That’s right. He is African American. Elon’s got more kids than the Cleveland Browns. That’s right. Nobody knows how to get rid of people like a South African.”

The crowd groaned awkwardly after this line, as Rock continued to joke about Trump’s planned mass deportations: “Oh, he’s serious. Trump is not playing. He’s got Elon. They’re gonna put them on a rocket ship, call it Space Mex.”

Elsewhere in his monologue, Rock also joked about the assassination of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, saying that while he had condolences for his family, “sometimes drug dealers get shot.”

The night’s show had opened with Saturday Night Live jumping into the nation’s morbid fascination with Thompson’s alleged assassin, Luigi Mangione.

The cold open kicked off with Sarah Sherman’s incredulous true crime entertainer Nancy Grace, who complained that “women and gay guys alike” have made Mangione into a “sex symbol.”

She said Mangione looked like “Dave Franco with Eugene Levy’s eyebrows.”

“This man is not a sex icon. This man is — and I cannot say this any clearer — a murderer,” she said, slurring the “u” into incoherence.

Later in the sketch, she asks a character played by Kenan Thompson if he believes social media users are actually attracted to the “sexy slayer,” to which Thompson replied: “Well I mean, you can look at him and tell he had h**s.”

“I mean, women love bad boys,” said Thompson, whose character was at the Altoona, Pennsylvania restaurant where police discovered Mangione.

The sketch kicked back to Grace asking his character about the state of healthcare in the US, then cut back to Thompson shoving a McDonald’s burger into his mouth.

“People are saying healthcare in this country is bad. Then how come my dentist gives me breast exams for free?” she asked.

“Well Nancy, I been eating McDonald’s every day for 10 years,” Thompson’s character said. “I’ve got type-10 diabetes. ... You know what my health insurance plan is called? ‘Hoping it goes away.’”