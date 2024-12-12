Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

President-elect Donald Trump was named Time’s “Person of the Year,” eliciting a wide range of reactions online.

The magazine previously honored Trump with the title in 2016, when he first was elected to the White House. Thursday’s announcement follows the magazine’s tradition — spanning nearly nine decades — of naming the president-elect the “Person of the Year.”

Trump rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange Thursday morning, when he thanked Time for the honor just after bashing the media. “We had a great first term despite a lot of turmoil caused unnecessarily but the media’s tamed down a little bit,” he said. “They’re liking us much better now, I think. If not, we’ll have to take them on again and we don’t want to do that.”

The 78-year-old Republican defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, winning the popular vote by less than two percentage points, recent tallies show. The tightness of the race underscores America’s polarized politics.

open image in gallery President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a Time magazine Person of the Year event at the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ( AP )

Reactions to Time’s announcement were no different. Some of Trump’s allies and social media users praised the decision.

“Well deserved!” the president-elect’s son Eric Trump wrote on X.

Brooke Rollins, Trump’s pick for secretary of agriculture, remarked: “It’s so incredible to be here with the incoming Cabinet at the iconic @NYSE exchange to celebrate @realDonaldTrump receiving his second @TIME ’s Person of the Year.” She added: “But he’s more—he’s the defining figure of this century.”

Laura Loomer expressed that the title didn’t go far enough, writing: “Person of the century!!”

Florida Republican Rep Anna Paulina Luna also chimed in: “Our President is TIME’s person of the year!!!! :)”

open image in gallery President-elect Donald Trump appears on the 2024 Person of the Year cover of TIME ( via REUTERS )

Others took issue with the choice, pointing to his conviction in New York earlier this year. A jury found him guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection to giving so-called hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election in exchange for silence about an alleged affair she had with Trump in 2006.

“We had better people but decided to go with the convicted felon? Time is a joke,” one X user wrote.

Another remarked: “What has he done to be person of the year? I didn’t know being a convicted felon was a part of the qualifications [shaking my head].”

“They’re naming Donald Trump the cover star for Time magazine, even though he’s a convicted criminal. It’s time to boycott,” yet another said.