President-elect Donald Trump is filling key posts in his second administration, rewarding longtime loyalists, aides and allies who were his strongest backers during the 2024 campaign and in his legal battles.

In the weeks since winning the election, Trump has named dozens of appointments to major government roles including some highly controversial picks. A week after he was nominated, Trump’s first pick for attorney general — now-former congressman Matt Gaetz — withdrew his name from consideration amid a looming congressional report into allegations of sexual misconduct.

Here’s a look at who Trump has selected for Cabinet positions and key roles so far.

Trump’s first failed nominee: Matt Gaetz, Attorney General

open image in gallery Former congressman Matt Gaetz withdrew from consideration for attorney general amid investigations into allegations of sexual misconduct ( AP )

Now-former congressman Matt Gaetz was selected for attorney general, the nation’s top law enforcement official, and a role widely seen as Trump’s vehicle for his promised “retribution” and “vengeance” against his political enemies, testing the historic independence of the Department of Justice.

But after meetings with Senators a week after his nomination, Gaetz pulled his name from consideration.

Gaetz also resigned from the House of Representatives moments after his nomination while he remains at the center of a long-running House Ethics Committee investigation into sexual misconduct. He also was the subject of a Justice Department probe but was ultimately never charged with a crime.

The other Cabinet-level nominees so far:

Pam Bondi, Attorney General

Hours after Gaetz’s dropped out of the nomination process, Trump selected Pam Bondi, the former attorney general for the state of Florida.

Bondi also chairs the legal arm of America First Policy Institute, a Trump-aligned group that has drafted policy recommendations for the next administration, and she has joined Trump in his contempt for special counsel Jack Smith and his investigations into the former president.

She has also supported Trump’s spurious attempts to reverse his election loss in 2020, falsely alleging mass voter fraud in states he lost.

Brooke Rollins, Secretary of Agriculture

The former White House aide is president and CEO of the America First Policy Institute, a Trump-aligned right-wing policy group that has been instrumental in shaping his agenda.

She is now in line to direct the USDA, and would be the second-ever woman to lead the agency, which oversees critical aid programs like food stamps — which makes up more than half of its nutrition budget — and other federal food assistance and school meals that could be the front lines of Republicans’ budget cuts.

Marco Rubio, Secretary of State

open image in gallery Marco Rubio was once a critic of Donald Trump ( AP )

The one-time Trump critic and Florida senator made an unsuccessful bid for the White House in 2016 before becoming a key ally to the former president in Congress.

His approach to foreign politics described as “hawkish” especially when it comes to Iran and China. He also strongly supports Israel and has been wary about US intervention in the Ukraine–Russia conflict. He will also be tasked with tackling illegal immigration and defense of the US-Mexico border.

If confirmed, Rubio will be the first Latino to serve as secretary of state.

Pete Hegseth, Secretary of Defense

open image in gallery Pete Hegseth is facing allegations of sexual assault he denies ( AP )

Trump has nominated Fox News host and veteran Pete Hegseth to be Secretary of Defense, the nation’s largest federal agency overseeing all branches of the military, an $850 billion annual budget and roughly 3 million service members and personnel.

Hegseth, 44, served tours with the Army National Guard in Guantánamo Bay, Iraq, and Afghanistan.

He joined Fox News as a contributor in 2014 and co-host of the weekend edition of the network’s flagship program Fox & Friends.

Hegseth has been the subject of a sexual misconduct allegation he insists was consensual, espoused anti-Islam views, and does not believe women should serve in combat roles. He is expected to lead Trump’s attacks on what they perceive as a “woke” military, including firings of top brass.

Doug Burgum, Secretary of Interior

open image in gallery Doug Burgum was once considered for Trump’s running mate ( Getty Images )

Doug Burgum, a former software executive, was briefly in the running for Trump’s vice presidential pick befor JD Vance.

Now Trump’s pick to lead the federal agency charged with managing the nation’s public lands and waterways, Burgum will also lead a newly formed national energy council.

Burgum is expected to lead on Trump’s “dictator on day one” agenda to “drill, drill, drill” as well as his own agenda for “unleashing American energy dominance.” The current governor of North Dakota, the nation’s third-largest oil producer, is likely expected to liase between the White House and oil producers who were a key backer in Trump’s campaign.

Howard Lutnick, Secretary of Commerce

open image in gallery Howard Lutnick is one of several billionaires given key roles by Trump ( AFP via Getty Images )

The Cantor Fitzgerald CEO and co-chair of Trump’s transition team is the incoming president’s pick to lead the Department of Commerce.

Lutnick, 63, is a billionaire who heads companies involved in nearly every sector of the U.S. economy – potentially raising concerns about conflicts of interest.

He has spoken in favor of the president-elect’s widely panned idea to impose tariffs on imports, which would naturally raise prices for consumers, according to economists.

Scott Bessent, Secretary of the Treasury

open image in gallery Scott Bessent would be the first openly gay treasury secretary, if confirmed ( Middle East Images/AFP via Getty )

Scott Bessent, a billionaire and an economic adviser on Trump’s 2024 campaign, is the founder of hedge fund Key Square Group and served as chief investment officer to a hedge fund founded by George Soros, a prominent Democratic donor and Trump target. He has promoted tariffs, which he described as a “useful tool for achieving the president’s foreign policy objectives” in a Fox News op-ed this month.

If confirmed, he would be the first openly gay treasury secretary.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Secretary of Health and Human Services

open image in gallery HHS secretary nominee Robert F Kennedy Jr is a conspiracy theorist and anti-vaxxer ( Getty Images )

Trump has nominated vaccine skeptic and conspiracy theorist Robert F Kennedy Jr to lead America’s largest public health body, the Department of Health and Human Services.

The agency oversees the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, among other health agencies. When he was running for president, Kennedy said he would immediately tell the National Institutes of Health to stop drug development and infectious disease research for eight years, and instead study chronic disease.

Kennedy — who does not possess any medical or public health degrees — is known for repeating widely debunked conspiracy theories about health that have left doctors, public health experts and critics concerned for the future of America’s health and ability to combat disease under his watch.

Sean Duffy, Secretary of Transportation

open image in gallery Sean Duffy is a former MTV reality star ( AP )

Duffy, 53, is a former MTV reality television star and Fox News contributor who represented Wisconsin in Congress from 2011 to 2019.

If confirmed to lead the agency, Duffy will oversee roughly 50,000 workers handling widespread safety issues in aviation, labor actions and climate concerns surrounding the nation’s transit infrastructure.

Chris Wright, Secretary of Energy

open image in gallery Chris Wright is a fracking advocate ( (Andy Cross/The Denver Post via AP) )

Trump has tapped oil fracking CEO Chris Wright to serve as Secretary of Energy.

Wright, CEO of Liberty Energy in Denver, Colorado, is a vocal advocate of oil and gas development and one of the industry’s loudest voices against efforts to fight the ongoing climate crisis.

If confirmed, he will also serve on Trump’s newly-created Council of National Energy, alongside Burgum.

Doug Collins, Secretary of Veterans Affairs

open image in gallery Doug Collins will be responsible for veterans’ affairs ( Getty Images )

Former Georgia Representative, Doug Collins, has been tapped to oversee the Department of Veterans Affairs – the agency responsible for overseeing lifelong healthcare services to military veterans.

Collins, 58, is a veteran who served as a Chaplain in the U.S. Air Force Reserve Command and fought in the Iraq War.

He defended Trump during his first impeachment proceedings.

Kristi Noem, Secretary of Homeland Security

open image in gallery Kristi Noem is notorious for killing her own dog ( AP )

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is nominated to lead the Department of Homeland Security, the third-largest federal government agency, which is expected to play a key role in implementing Trump’s “mass deportation operation” to remove potentially millions of people from the US.

Noem was elected the state’s first female governor in 2018, and she won re-election in 2022.

She faced scrutiny earlier this year for a book in which she claims to have killed a 14-month-old wirehaired pointer named Cricket.

Susie Wiles, White House Chief of Staff

open image in gallery Susie Wiles is nicknamed ‘The Ice Maiden’ ( Reuters )

Susie Wiles was a senior adviser to Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign and served as its de facto manager. The 67 year-old will serve as the nation’s first-ever female White House chief of staff.

Trump’s announcement was among his first major decisions as president-elect and one that could be a defining test of his incoming administration. Wiles is said to have earned Trump’s trust in part by guiding what was the most disciplined of Trump’s three presidential campaigns.

Trump has given her a fitting nickname: “The Ice Maiden.”

Elise Stefanik, Ambassador to the United Nations

open image in gallery Elise Stefanik is a long time Trump supporter ( REUTERS )

Elise Stefanik is a representative from New York and one of Trump’s staunchest defenders going back to his first impeachment.

Elected to the House in 2014, Stefanik was selected by her GOP House colleagues as House Republican Conference chair in 2021, after Trump’s allies ousted Liz Cheney from the role. Stefanik has served in that role ever since as the third-ranking member of House leadership.

Her questioning of university presidents over allegations of antisemitism on their campuses helped lead to two of those presidents resigning, further raising her national profile. If confirmed, she would represent American interests at the U.N. as Trump vows to end the war waged by Russia against Ukraine.

Tulsi Gabbard, Director of National Intelligence

open image in gallery Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democratic congressman, has been accused of being a Russian asset ( Getty Images )

Tulsi Gabbard, a veteran and former Democratic House member who promoted conspiracy theories about the U.S.’s involvement in Ukraine, has been selected to lead the nation’s intelligence community.

The former Hawaii congresswoman left Congress to embark on an unsuccessful presidential campaign in 2020. She joined the Republican Party earlier this year, endorsed Trump and joined his presidential transition team.

Gabbard joined an Army reserve unit after serving 17 years in the Hawaii National Guard, and she points to her deployment experience to explain her skepticism towards U.S. military interventions.

She secretly met with Syria’s Bashar al-Assad while she was a member of Congress and has blamed US and NATO for Russia’s assault in Ukraine.

John Ratcliffe, CIA director

open image in gallery John Ratcliffe, a former director of national intelligence, has been nominated to lead the CIA ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

Trump’s nominee to lead the CIA was a former director of national intelligence in the former president’s first term.

Prior to serving in the Trump administration, John Ratcliffe was a Republican congressman for Texas, serving on the House intelligence, judiciary, and homeland security committees.

In the House, Ratcliffe was critical of the investigations into ties between Russia and the 2016 Trump campaign, and helped pursue Republican priorities like scrunitizing Hunter Biden.

Ratcliffe currently is the co-chair of the Center for American Security at the America First Policy Institute, a Trump-aligned think tank.

Mike Waltz, National Security Adviser

open image in gallery Mike Waltz has criticised NATO and is hawkish on China ( Getty Images )

Retired Army National Guard officer and war veteran Mike Waltz has been nominated to serve as Trump’s national security adviser.

Waltz is a three-term GOP congressman from Florida who served multiple tours in Afghanistan and also worked in the Pentagon as a policy adviser when Donald Rumsfeld and Robert Gates were defense chiefs.

He is considered hawkish on China, and called for a US boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Lori Chavez-DeRemer, Secretary of Labor

Oregon Republican Congresswoman Lori Chavez DeRemer has been nominated to lead the Department of Labor, which aims to improve working conditions and foster the welfare of employees, job seekers, and retirees.

Chavez-DeRemer lost her re-election bid earlier this month. The 56-year-old is considered a pro-union Republican; she was one of just three members of her party to co-sponsor the Protecting the Right to Organizing Act of 2023 and received the support of Teamsters president.

“Lori has worked tirelessly with both Business and Labor to build America’s workforce, and support the hardworking men and women of America,” Trump said.

Scott Turner, secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development

open image in gallery Former NFL player Scott Turner has been nominated as Housing Secretary ( Getty Images )

Former NFL player-turned-Texas state Rep. Scott Turner has been nominated to serve as the secretary of HUD, responsible for the country’s housing policies, including developing public or subsidized housing programs for low-income Americans and handling cases of housing discrimination.

Turner served in the Texas state House from 2013 through 2017. During Trump’s first term, Turner served as the executive director of the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council, “that Transformed our Country’s most distressed communities,” the president-elect wrote.

Russell Vought, Director of the office of management and budget

open image in gallery Russell Vought, a prominent author of Project 2025, has been tapped to return to his role as Trump’s OMB director, a position he served in his first term ( Getty Images )

Russell Vought, co-author of Project 2025, is set to return to the role he held during Trump’s first term leading the OMB.

He co-founded the right-wing nonprofit Center for Renewing America, which promotes election fraud claims, calls Covid-19 vaccine mandates “unlawful” and aims to combat critical race theory as well as other “radical philosophies, rooted in Marxism,” according to its website.

Trump described Vought as “an aggressive cost cutter and deregulator who will help us implement our America First Agenda across all Agencies.” He “knows exactly how to dismantle the Deep State and end Weaponized Government, and he will help us return Self Governance to the People,” Trump added.

Lee Zeldin, Environmental Protection Agency administrator

open image in gallery Lee Zeldin appears to have little experience on environmental issues ( (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) )

Former New York congressman Lee Zeldin does not appear to have any experience in environmental issues, but is a longtime supporter of the former president.

He represented Long Island in the House of Representatives from 2015 to 2023 before he left to run for governor. During his time in Congress he frequently voted against environmental-friendly bills.

In a statement, Trump said Zeldin “will ensure fair and swift deregulatory decisions that will be enacted in a way to unleash the power of American businesses, while at the same time maintaining the highest environmental standards, including the cleanest air and water on the planet.”

White House staff, advisers and other key officials

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, ‘Department of Government Efficiency’

open image in gallery Elon Musk has become a vocal supporter of Trump ( Getty Images )

The world’s wealthiest person Elon Musk and wealthy entreprenuer Vivetk Ramaswamy have been tapped to lead a newly created outside advisory board that will recommend drastic spending cuts across the federal government.

The duo have warned they want to cut funding and jobs in a bid to ‘streamline’ the government. They are putting a plan together that is set to be published in 2026.

Tom Homan, ‘border czar’

open image in gallery Tom Homan defended Trump’s ‘zero tolerance’ approach to border crossings ( AFP/Getty )

Tom Homan has been tasked with Trump’s top priority of carrying out the largest deportation operation in the nation’s history.

Homan, who served under Trump in his first administration as the acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, was among the architects of the former president’s “zero tolerance” anti-immigration agenda and the maligned practice of separate families who arrive at the US-Mexico border.

He has now promised to “run the biggest deportation operation this country’s ever seen,” and vowed “shock and awe” with Trump’s first days in office.

Brendan Carr, Federal Communications Commission chair

Trump appointed Brendan Carr, the author of Project 2025’s chapter on the agency that regulates radio, television, internet access and communications, to the Federal communications commission chair.

He has promised to take aim at “Big Tech” and “censorship” as well as major network news broadcasters that Trump has accused of unfair coverage.

Stephen Miller, deputy chief of staff for policy

open image in gallery Longtime Trump ally Stephen Miller has been tapped as deputy chief of staff for policy ( AP )

Stephen Miller was a senior adviser during Trump’s first administration, among the architects of Trump’s anti-immigration agenda, and a vocal advocate for mass deportations during the 2024 campaign.

The far-right figure also helped craft the Trump administration’s travel ban from majority-Muslim countries.

Since Trump left office in 2021, Miller has served as the president of America First Legal, an organization made up of former Trump advisers aimed at challenging the Biden administration, media companies and universities, among other targets of right-wing groups.

Mike Huckabee, ambassador to Israel

open image in gallery Mike Huckabee is a long-time supporter of Israel ( Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The president-elect has tapped former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee to serve as the US Ambassador to Israel.

Huckabee — a Christian Zionist who has dabbled in media companies, Fox News gigs, and Evangelical preaching — has said “there’s no such thing as a Palestinian,” the West Bank, or settlements.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, members of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet, both praised Huckabee’s nomination.

Todd Blanche, deputy attorney general

open image in gallery Trump has picked his attorney Todd Blanche (right) to serve as Deputy Attorney General. ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

Trump says he will nominate his own criminal defense attorney, Todd Blanche, to the second-highest position in the Justice Department. Blanche defended Trump in courtrooms in Florida, Washington DC and New York, where the 50-year-old was the lead attorney in Trump’s hush money trial, in which the former president was found guilty of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

If the Senate confirmation process goes Trump’s way, Blanche could likely oversee the day-to-day operations of the Justice Department, serving as Gaetz’s number two, if both are confirmed.

Trump also nominated Emil Bove, another one of Trump’s criminal defense attorneys, as principal deputy attorney general. He could be acting deputy attorney general while Blanche is awaiting confirmation in the Senate.

D. John Sauer, solicitor general

open image in gallery D. John Sauer is the attorney who successfully argued that Trump should be immunized for any official act, even having a political rival assassinated ( AFP via Getty Images )

D John Sauer — the attorney who managed to convince the Supreme Court that Trump is partially immune from criminal prosecution — is Trump’s choice for solicitor general, the fourth-highest official in the Justice Department.

He argued in front of federal appeals court judges and the Supreme Court for Trump’s “immunity” from criminal prosecution for his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss, and his failure to stop a mob that stormed the Capitol to do it by force.

Trump notably referenced that case in his announcement, saying that his Supreme Court victory “was key to defeating the unconstitutional campaign of Lawfare against me and the entire MAGA Movement.”

Will Scharf, White House staff secretary

Trump has picked Will Scharf, yet another one of his personal attorneys who defended the former president’s “immunity” argument, to serve as the White House staff secretary in his upcoming administration.

Scharf lost a Republican primary election for Missouri attorney general to Andrew Bailey earlier this year. His campaign was awarded $2 million by a Leonard Leo-backed organization with aims to reshape the nation’s judicial system in Trump’s image.

Taylor Budowich, assistant to the president and deputy chief of staff for communications and personnel

open image in gallery Taylor Budowich was the executive director of the Tea Party Express ( Getty Images )

Taylor Budowich served as the CEO of Trump-connected MAGA Inc. political action committee and as the communications director for Trump’s Save America PAC.

He was also accused of playing a role in the January 6 attack on the Capitol, though he has denied any involvement.

A one-time intern for Democratic politicians in California, Budowich switched his party allegiance and by the age of 25 was the executive director of the right-wing Tea Party Express.

In 2023, Budowich was subpoenaed by the special counsel’s office to testify before a grand jury about Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. Budowich railed against the investigation as “bogus,” and claimed, without evidence, that the system had been “weaponized” against Trump.

James Blair, assistant to the president and deputy chief of staff for legislative, political and public affairs

open image in gallery James Blair once worked for Trump whipping boy Ron DeSantis ( Getty Images )

Fresh off a stint as political director for the Republican National Committee and the Trump 2024 campaign, James Blair is set to follow Trump to the White House for his next term.

Shortly after Trump won the election, Blair insisted during an interview on CNN that the campaign’s virulently anti-trans messaging “didn’t demonize the transgender community,” arguing that the ads were instead “about misplaced priorities.”

The founder and president of Rapid Loop Consulting has worked on state- and federal-level campaigns for Republicans nationwide. He also served as deputy chief of staff to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Sergio Gor, personnel office director

open image in gallery Sergio Gor (center-right) has worked for a host of right-wing pols, including Sen. Rand Paul (center-left) ( Getty Images )

Segio Gor and Donald Trump Jr. together founded Winning Team Publishing, a vanity press that put out the president-elect’s books after leaving office in 2020.

The company was set up to “promote authors who represent the Silent Majority, America First patriots, and liberty minded readers,” according to its official site. Gor lists Republican Senator Rand Paul, GOP operative Charlie Kirk, and cable news host Eric Bolling as clients.

Steven Cheung, director of communications

open image in gallery Steven Cheung is Trump’s pick for comms director ( Getty Images )

Steven Cheung, a former communications director for the Ultimate Fighting Championship, served as director for the Trump-Vance campaign and White House director of strategic response during Trump’s first term.’

He has issued official statements calling Vice President Kamala Harris a “stone-cold loser,” and gleefully amplified Trump’s derisive attack on the free press at every turn.

In 2022, Cheung served s a senior advisor on the Senate campaign of former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens, who stepped down amid accusations of, among other things, sexual misconduct and physically abusing his wife.

Karoline Leavitt, White House press secretary

open image in gallery Karoline Leavitt is on track to become the youngest-ever White House press secretary ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

The 27-year-old New Hampshire native Karoline Leavitt — who made headlines after being thrown off the air during a CNN interview — will become the youngest-ever White House press secretary in history.

She returned to work on the Trump campaign this past summer, four days after giving birth to her son. Leavitt continues to claim, incorrectly, that the 2020 election was “stolen” from Trump, and posted a video online in 2022 that showed her firing a gun at a shooting range, with the mocking caption for President Joe Biden to “come and take it.”

William McGinley, White House counsel

William McGinley, who served as White House Cabinet secretary during Trump’s first term, has also served on the RNC’s outside counsel on election litigation. Trump has lauded him as having “played a major role in our election victory” in 2024.

His key role will be liaising between the White House and the Justice Department, with Trump expected to break from precedent and wipe out the agency’s independence to function more like a law enforcement arm of the White House.

Mehmet Oz, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator

open image in gallery Dr. Oz is well known to TV viewers ( Getty Images )

The television personality physician turned failed Senate candidate Dr Mehmet Oz was nominated to oversee healthcare programs including Medicare, Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program, and the Affordable Care Act health insurance marketplace.

Oz has stirred controversy for promoting pseudoscience and alternative medicine on his former daytime talk show.

He ran an unsuccessful campaign to represent Pennsylvania in the Senate in 2022. During his campaign, he said he supported repealing the ACA and backed Medicare Advantage Plus.

Dave Weldon, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

open image in gallery Rep. Dave Weldon (R-FL) has been nominated to helm the CDC in Trump’s second administration ( Getty Images )

Doctor and former Florida Republican Congressman Dave Weldon has been tapped to head the health protection agency, which “Americans have lost trust in,” Trump said.

The 71-year-old Army veteran has been an outspoken critic of the agency he will now lead, namely of its vaccine program. Weldon served in Congress from 1995 to 2009. Trump nominated RFK Jr, another vaccine skeptic, to helm the HHS, the CDC’s parent agency.

“Dave has been a respected conservative leader on fiscal and social issues, and served on the Labor/HHS Appropriations Subcommittee, working for Accountability on HHS and CDC Policy and Budgeting,” Trump wrote in his announcement.

Alex Wong, assistant to the president and principal deputy National Security Advisor

Alex Wong has been tapped to serve in both a national security role and as assistant to the president. During Trump’s first term, Wong served as his deputy special representative for North Korea, in which “he helped negotiate my Summit with North Korean Leader, Kim Jong Un,” Trump said.

He also served as the deputy assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs at the Department of State, whne he “led the State Department's efforts to implement the Free and Open Indo-Pacific Strategy,” the president-elect added.

Sebastian Gorka, deputy assistant to the president and senior director for counterterrorism

open image in gallery White House terrorism advisor Sebastian Gorka will serve as deputy assistant to the president and senior director for counterterrorism in Trump’s second term ( Getty Images / Mark Wilson / Staff )

Sebastian Gorka will serve as deputy assistant to the president and senior director for counterterrorism. The 54-year-old conservative commentator had a brief stint in Trump’s first administration as a deputy assistant to the president.

Trump noted he was a “legal immigrant” who since 2015 “has been a tireless advocate for the America First Agenda and the MAGA Movement, serving previously as Strategist to the President in the first Trump Administration.”

Gorka promoted Trump’s controversial Muslim travel ban before abruptly leaving the White House in August 2017.

Marty Makary, food and drug administration commissioner

open image in gallery Dr Marty Makary is set to serve as the FDA commissioner ( (Fox News) )

Dr. Marty Makary was tapped to lead the FDA, which oversees the safety and efficacy of food, medical devices, cosmetics and drugs. He is a pancreatic surgeon and professor at Johns Hopkins, where he also serves as the chief of Islet Transplant Surgery, according the school’s website.

Makary is a “Highly Respected Johns Hopkins Surgical Oncologist and Health Policy Expert, to course-correct and refocus the Agency” after the FDA ”has lost the trust of Americans,” Trump wrote.

During a congressional roundtable, he branded the US government as the “greatest perpetrator of misinformation” during the Covid-19 pandemic. Similarly, in his remarks to the House Oversight sub-committee on the Covid Pandemic, he criticized the Biden administration’s vaccine mandates and instead promoted “natural immunity.”

Janette Nesheiwat, surgeon general

open image in gallery Dr Janette Nesheiwat is set to serve as surgeon general under Trump’s second administration ( Getty Images )

Dr. Janette Nesheiwat, a Fox News medical contributor and a medical director of urgent care center network CityMD, was tapped to serve as surgeon general, a role known as the “nation’s doctor.”

“Dr. Nesheiwat is a fierce advocate and strong communicator for preventive medicine and public health. She is committed to ensuring that Americans have access to affordable, quality healthcare, and believes in empowering individuals to take charge of their health to live longer, healthier lives,” Trump announced.

She has worked in emergency care, family medicine, and disaster relief response, including leading medical relief efforts “from Haiti to Ukraine to Africa,” according to her website.