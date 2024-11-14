Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Rates of routine vaccinations among children are dropping, the percentage of children who are exempted from vaccine requirements is at an all-time high and cases of measles are being reported across the country.

And it could soon get worse.

Doctors are now bracing for a future under president-elect Donald Trump’s and his administration. On November 14, Trump announced RFK Jr. as his pick to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.

Kennedy, the former independent presidential candidate who bowed out of the race to endorse Trump, does not have a medical background, but his anti-vaccine Children’s Health Defense group and focus on chronic disease and chemicals in food — and promotion of misinformation and conspiracy theories — have drawn him enormous scrutiny and endorsements.

The Republican president-elect said he wants Kennedy to “let him go wild on health” and on “the food and “the medicines.”

Trump said he would “make a decision” about whether to ban vaccines based on Kennedy’s recommendations, though he would not have unilateral authority to do so. Kennedy said that he is “not going to take them away” and that “people ought to have choice, and that choice ought to be informed by the best information.”

open image in gallery Some doctors are warning of an increased risk of disease outbreaks due to misinformation about vaccines spread by RFK Jr - who was named as nominee to oversee the Department of Health and Human Services ( Getty Images )

Pediatricians and public health experts are sounding the alarm over their grave concerns for the possibility that a vaccine antagonist could be in a massively influential position to cast doubt on the safety and efficacy of life-saving medicine, and potentially accelerate a trend of parents rejecting vaccinations for their children.

“I have watched a child die in the hospital of a vaccine-preventable illness because her parents refused to vaccinate her,” Dr. Catherine Ohmstede, a pediatrician at Novant Health in Charlotte, North Carolina, told NBC News. “Many parents today have not witnessed that — yet … If this trend continues, that is the reality we are going to face.”

Doctors have warned Trump’s campaign “about impacts on the party and the country of coming across as anti-science, and of having to manage and own a deluge of measles and polio outbreaks,” according to Trump’s former surgeon general Dr. Jerome Adams.

Adams told CNN that Kennedy could “spread misinformation and take us back to the dark ages in regards to vaccine-preventable diseases.”

open image in gallery Kennedy has become a key backer for Trump, and the president-elect has pushed the idea of RFK Jr in a key role in his administration ( REUTERS )

Routine childhood vaccines — which have for decades fought against measles, chickenpox, polio and other illnesses — have prevented roughly 508 million illnesses and more than 1.1 million deaths among children born within the past 30 years, according to an August report from the CDC.

Last month, the agency reported that the percentage of children with exemption from vaccine requirements ticked up to 3.3 percent — up from 3 percent in 2023, marking an all-time high since such requirements have been in place.

At least 15 measles outbreaks totaling 272 cases have been reported this year, as of November 1, according to the CDC. More than half of those cases were among children under age 5, and another quarter were among children ages 5 to 19. Nearly 90 percent of those patients were unvaccinated.

Putting Kennedy in a role that oversees those cases is “a potential catastrophe waiting to unfold,” according to Dr. Kavita Patel, a professor of medicine at Stanford University and a board certified internal medicine physician who served as director of policy for the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs and Public Engagement in the White House under President Barack Obama.

“Imagine, if you will, giving the keys to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s data vaults to someone who has spent years spreading misinformation about vaccines,” she wrote. “It’s like asking a flat-earther to pilot our next mission to space.”