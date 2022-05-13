NBC has announced Natasha Lyonne as the Saturday Night Live host for the show’s 47th season finale.

The actor will make her SNL debut, joined by Japanese Breakfast as the evening’s musical guest, on 21 May.

Lyonne is the lead and co-creator of Netflix’s critically acclaimed comedy-drama series Russian Doll, which premiered its second season on 20 April.

This also marks Japanese Breakfast’s first SNL appearance. The pop band is currently on a North American tour promoting their newly released album Jubilee.

This Saturday’s (14 May) penultimate episode is tapping in Selena Gomez as a first-time emcee, alongside musical guest Post Malone.

Other hosts of SNL this season so far have included Benedict Cumberbatch, Lizzo, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jerrod Carmichael, Zoë Kravitz, Oscar Isaac, John Mulaney, Willem Dafoe, Will Forte, Ariana DeBose, Paul Rudd, Billie Eilish, Simu Liu, Owen Wilson, Kim Kardashian West, Rami Malek, Jason Sudeikis, Kieran Culkin, and Jonathan Majors.

Musical guests have included Arcade Fire, Lizzo, Camila Cabello, Gunna, Rosalía, Charli XCX, LCD Soundsystem, Katy Perry, Måneskin, Bleachers, Saweetie, Billie Eilish, Kacey Musgraves, Halsey, Young Thug, Brandi Carlile, Ed Sheeran, and Taylor Swift.

Natasha Lyonne in ‘Russian Doll’ (Netflix)

Lyonne’s Russian Doll season two is available to stream on Netflix now. You can read The Independent’s full review here.

The next episode of SNL will premiere on 14 May on NBC at 11.30 pm EST.