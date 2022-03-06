Ant and Dec confuse fans with ‘rude words’ apology on Saturday Night Takeaway

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly caused confusion among Saturday Night Takeaway viewers after issuing an apology.

The hosts were presenting their entertainment series on Saturday (5 March) when McPartlin apologised to “anyone who saw a rude word” in an earlier segment.

Donnelly added: “We’re live tonight!”

This left fans trying to workout what rude words had been said and when as nobody seemed to hear any.

Many viewers pondered the same question on social media, with many saying they had come to Twitter especially to find out what had been said. However, no one could say exactly what the hosts had been referring to.

“What rude words did I miss?” practically every viewer asked, with another adding: “Would rather @antanddec apologise for the rude words we missed out on hearing.”

One fan quipped: “I’m a bit worried that @antanddec keep apologising but I’m not hearing any rude words – am I immune???”

Ant and Dec apologised for ‘rude words’ that nobody heard on ‘Saturday Night Takeaway' (ITV)

Earlier in the broadcast, McPartlin apologised after an audience member said the word “s***” in surprise after being reunited with her daughter for the first time in two years.

Many viewers found the time to rewind the episode and watch it back just to see if they could work out what they were apologising for the second time around.

Find some reactions to the moment below.

The series continues next Saturday on ITV.