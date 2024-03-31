Saturday Night Takeaway viewers issue ‘complaints’ after being forced to mute TV

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Saturday Night Takeaway viewers have issued “complaints” after being forced to mute the TV while watching the latest episode.

The ITV entertainment series, which is coming to an end next month, aired its latest episode on Saturday (30 March), featuring guest announcer Emma Willis and music guests JL, featuring I’m a Celebrity winner Sam Thompson.

One moment, though, left viewers reaching for their remote control. It occurred during the segment Ring My Bell, in which studio audience members win £500 if their house appears on screen.

The rules are that, when someone’s door is shown, they must stand up and declare it. Then, a neighbour, holding an item as chosen by presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, must run to the door and ring the bell.

Due to the quick speed nature of the game, several doorbells are heard ringing, which resulted in chaos for many viewers at home.

“Does anyone else’s dog go off at ding dong that’s my doorbell?” one person asked on X/Twitter, with another adding: “I cannot express enough how every time they do Ring My Bell I need to mute the tv before they actually ring the bell as my dogs think it’s our doorbell going off.”

An additional viewer, tagging ITV in a post, wrote: “Got to change channel. Saturday Night Takeaway has my dog barking every time you play the ring sound.”

Meanwhile, another posted: “I’ve just spent the last five mins telling my dogs that it’s ok and it’s on the tv whilst watching @antanddec Saturday Night Takeaway as everyone has the ring doorbell chimes and every time the doorbell rings... the dogs barked and raced to the door.”

‘Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway’ caused chaos in latest episode (ITV)

Earlier this week, ITV released details about the finale of Saturday Night Takeaway, which will feature reunited pop group Girls Aloud as guest announcers.

Also appearing on the two-hour special will be Amanda Holden, Dermot O’Leary, Alison Hammond, Holly Willoughby, Rylan, Oti Mabuse, Olly Murs, Davina McCall, Gino D’Acampo, Craig David and Good Morning Britain host Richard Madeley.