Sam Thompson realises dream and performs live with JLS on Saturday Night Takeaway

Sam Thompson finally realised his dream of performing live with JLS, joining the band on stage during this week’s episode of Saturday Night Takeaway.

The I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! winner made no secret of his love for the boyband as he formed a strong friendship with Marvin Humes in the jungle last year.

And Thompson lived his dream on Saturday night thanks to Ant and Dec, jumping in for a very special “Singalong Live” segment.

The reality star performed “She Makes Me Wanna” alongside JLS stars Aston Merrygold, Oritse Williams, JB Gill and Humes.