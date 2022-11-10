Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Scarlette Douglas will be one of this year’s competitors on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Douglas will be entering the jungle on Sunday 6 November alongside other contestants like Boy George, Chris Moyles and Olivia Attwood.

The 35-year-old is a property specialist and TV presenter who is best known for hosting Channel 4’s A Place in the Sun, which she hosted from 2015 until earlier this year.

Douglas has also made regular appearances as a guest reporter on The One Show, Points of View and Jeremy Vine.

Currently, she presents on Channel 4’s George Clarke’s Flipping Fast and Worst House on the Street, alongside her brother Stuart Douglas.

Originally from Enfield in London, Douglas – whose full name is Charlotte Patricia Louise Douglas – began her career as a singer and dancer in musical shows. She appeared in multiple performances including Hairspray and Thriller - Live.

She has been appearing on TV as a presenter since 2015 when she started hosting A Place In The Sun.

Announcing the news on her Instagram page, Douglas’ team said: “Scarlette is heading to the jungle to star on this years @imacelebrity!”

“From here on #TeamScarlette will be bringing you all the fun while our girl is tackling the spiders, snakes & witchetty grubs over in Australia!”

Unluckily for her, Douglas has admitted that she has a fear of spiders – that doesn’t bode well!

The TV presenter also revealed that her dream campmate would be Mo Gilligan, on whom she has a “massive crush”.

“It’s so exciting to be part of this series and I was in shock when I got the call from ITV,” Douglas told the press.

“This programme is always something I have wanted to do as I like to test myself. It’s the cherry on the icing on the cake.”

I’m a Celebrity airs nightly on ITV at 9pm.