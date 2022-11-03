Takeoff shooting - latest: Migos rapper’s coroner report reveals new death details as Offset pays tribute
Latest news as tributes pour in for rapper who was shot dead after attending a private party with his bandmate and uncle Quavo
Takeoff, a member of rap trio Migos, was shot dead in Houston, Texas on Tuesday (1 November).
The rapper – full name Kirshnik Khari Ball – was 28 years old.
Police officers were called at approximately 2.34am local time (7.34am GMT) about a shooting outside of 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley in downtown Houston, where a private party of around 40 people was taking place.
Takeoff and his Migos bandmate Quavo were both in attendance. Quavo – real name Quavious Keyate Marshall – was not injured in the altercation. The third Migos member, Offset, was not present.
An argument emerged, reportedly after a game of dice, and shots were fired, leading many people to flee the scene in panic.
Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene. At the time, police did not name the victim but identified him as a Black man in his 20s. It was Takeoff’s representatives who first confirmed his death, with the police confirmation following shortly after.
His death has been mourned by industry figures and fans, with tributes for the late rapper pouring in on social media.
Celebrities including James Corden, Drake, SZA, Outkast, and Khloé Kardashian have shared posts remembering the rapper.
As of yet, no suspects have been arrested with Houston police chief Troy Finner calling on witnesses to “step up” with information about the shooting.
The police, as well as fans of the rapper, have urged others to remove graphic videos of the incident that have been circulating online.
LeBron James changes Instagram profile picture to image of Takeoff
American basketball player LeBron James has paid tribute to Takeoff by changing his Instagram profile picture to the late rapper’s image.
Photograph of Takeoff and Quavo as kids goes viral
A photograph of Takeoff and Quavo as kids has gone viral on social media.
Jaden Smith and Denzel Curry pay tribute to Takeoff
Jaden Smith and Denzel Curry have paid tribute to Takeoff.
“Takeoff ain’t deserve that,” Curry wrote on Twitter on Wednesday (2 November).
Smith added: “Rest In Peace Takeoff, This S*** Is Sad As F***.”
Offset changes Instagram profile picture to image of Takeoff
Offset has paid a subtle tribute to his late bandmate Takeoff after the rapper was shot and killed in Houston, Texas on Monday.
While Offset has yet to verbally comment on his friend’s passing, the rapper changed his profile photo on Instagram Wednesday (2 November) to one of Takeoff’s face.
Takeoff’s cause of death officially ruled homicide
The Migos star’s cause of death was officially ruled a homicide in the coroner’s report obtained by media on Wednesday (2 November).
The autopsy revealed that Takeoff was shot several times and confirmed his cause of death was “penetrating gunshot wounds”.
Read more:
Coroner’s report reveals Migos rapper Takeoff was shot multiple times
Rapper was fatally shot on Tuesday (1 November)
Desiigner had a highly emotional reaction to Takeoff’s death
New York rapper Desiigner broke down in tears on Instagram Live after learning of Takeoff’s death.
The “Panda” artist vowed to quit rap music for good over the killing, which occurred at a private party in Houston, Texas.
“Why? Why do we f***ing do this?” Desiigner yelled during the video.
Read more:
Desiigner says he's 'done with rap' as he tearfully mourns Takeoff's death
Migos rapper was fatally shot in the early hours of the morning on 1 November
Video of Quavo and Offset naming Takeoff the ‘best' Migos resurfaces
A 2018 interview with Migos for Beats Radio has resurfaced in the wake of Takeoff’s death.
In it, Quavo and Offset agree that Takeoff is the “best” member of the rap trio and that he was most rated in their hometown of Atlanta.
Takeoff’s only solo studio album was released four years ago today
Takeoff’s only studio album The Last Rocket was released four years ago today, RapTV pointed out on Twitter.
The album's release made Takeoff the second member of Migos to release a solo album, following Quavo's Quavo Huncho, which came out a month earlier.
The Last Rocket was met with widespread critical acclaim and debuted at number four on the US Billboard 200 chart.
50 Cent says he paid tribute to Takeoff at show in Finland
50 Cent has become the latest rapper to pay tribute to Takeoff.
The “In Da Club” artist tweeted a shot from his concert in Finland on Wednesday.
The photo shows Takeoff’s face projected on various screens around the stage.
“I paid tribute to Takeoff last night in Finland it was lit,” 50 Cent tweeted. “GLG. GreenLightGang. [World] tour let’s get it!”
Roddy Rich dedicates live performance to Takeoff
Fellow rapper Roddy Rich dedicated a live rendition of his song “Die Young” to Takeoff at a concert last night.
“The sad reality of it is, that I’ve had to sing this in tribute to a lot of the n***** that I’ve known,” Rich told the crowd.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.