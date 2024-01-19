Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Schmigadoon! has been cancelled after two seasons at Apple TV+.

The musical comedy series, which starred Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong along with a large supporting cast, first debuted in 2021.

In a statement posted to his personal Instagram, co-creator Cinco Paul wrote: “I am sad to share that Apple will not be moving forward with Season 3 of Schmigadoon!

“The season is written (including 25 new songs) but we unfortunately won’t be making it. Such is life. I want to thank everyone involved with the show, our incredible cast and crew and writers, our wonderful supporters at Broadway Video, Universal and Apple, for everything they did to make it happen.

“It’s a miracle we even got two seasons, honestly, and I’m so grateful we did.

“And to all the fans of the show out there - thank you with all of my heart. Your love and support has meant so much, and the fact that you connected with our show, that it brought you some joy, means the world to me.

Schmigadoon! stars Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong (Apple TV+)

“This was tough news to get, but the optimist in me is convinced it’s not the end of Schmigadoon... and maybe it’s even a happy beginning. Love, Cinco”.

As well as creating Schmigadoon!, Paul and his writing partner Ken Daurio are behind all three Despicable Me films, Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who!, Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax, and The Secret Life of Pets.

Reacting to Paul’s Instagram post, Schmigadoon! star Kristin Chenoweth wrote: “It was a pleasure, sir. I will miss the pudding and trials and tribulations.”

Schmigadoon! followed central characters Josh (Key) and Melissa (Strong), two doctors from New York who go on a backpacking trip hoping to save their relationship and find themselves lost in the mythical town of Schmigadoon.

There, they find that life is a 1940s-50s musical with songs and characters inspired by Oklahoma! and The Music Man, among others.

They can only escape the town after they find true love, whether that’s with each other or someone else. After they do find true love, Season 2 saw Josh and Melissa in Schmicago, a world inspired by 1960s and 70s musicals.

Along with Key, Strong and Chenoweth, the series featured an all-star cast including Ariana DeBose, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, Aaron Tveit, Tituss Burgess, Patrick Page and Martin Short.

Last year, Broadway legend Patti LuPone claimed she was snubbed from appearing on Schmigadoon! because she was “too old”.

“I wanted to be in Schmigadoon!, and I was too old,” LuPone told Mashable.

When asked to clarify what she meant, she responded: “Exactly what I said. We reached out to them and said I want to be in Schmigadoon!. They said, ‘Sorry. You’re too old.’”