Fans criticise Scott Disick after he compares himself to Jesus
‘But you are soooo far from being like him,’ one fan commented
Fans have criticised Scott Disick after he compared himself to Jesus.
The ex-husband of Kourtney Kardashian, who refers to him as the “Lord” after he purchased the British title online, took to Instagram on Sunday (12 June), to share a new photo of himself with a full beard.
Accompanying the photo, he wrote: “I think I’m starting to look a lot like Jesus.”
In the comment section, fans didn’t hold back when it came to their opinions regarding his claim.
“My dude read the Bible. Don’t just look @ pics,” one person wrote.
Another responded: “But you are soooo far from being like him.”
Someone argued that he instead looked like Jared Leto: “Jared Leto who?!”
“Lol. Who told u Jesus looks like this? Where did you see that?” one questioned.
“Jesus was dark skinned and brown eyes so...” another said, with many echoing similar sentiments.
However, a few agreed with Disick, with one writing: “Your name isn’t the Lord for nothing.”
“Now introducing Scesus,” one fan added.
In a May episode of The Kardashians, which was filmed in October of last year, Disick admitted that he will “always love” Kourtney.
The two were together for almost a decade before splitting up in 2015. They share three children: Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7. Kourtney married Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker earlier this year.
