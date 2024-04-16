Scrubs fans celebrate as cast ‘get back together’ for unexpected reunion

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Fans of Scrubs have celebrated as the cast of the series unexpectedly reunited on Monday (15 April).

The hit US sitcom, which first premiered on ABC in 2001, is a sitcom about a group of interns and their journey to becoming doctors. Its nine-season run ended in 2010, leaving fans hopeful for a reboot.

Set in the fictional Sacred Heart Hospital, the show followed medical newbie JD (Zach Braff) as he navigated the ups and downs of modern healthcare while desperately trying to win the approval of his ruthless higher-up Dr Cox (John C McGinley).

Braff and McGinley were joined at the “pizza party” reunion by their co-stars Sarah Chalke (JD’s love interest Elliot Reid), Christa Miller (Dr Cox’s ex-wife Jordan Sullivan) and The Talk host Amanda Kloots.

“Impromptu pizza party with my Scrubs,” wrote Miller in an Instagram post, which has accumulated hundreds of comments by fans.

“Was not invited. Weird.” joked series creator and Miller’s husband, Bill Lawrence.

Braff responded to Lawrence’s comment with, “New phone. Who dis?”

McGinley opted to share what appeared to be the unfiltered version of the photo to X/Twitter, with the caption: “...getting the band back together!”

The show first aired in 2001 before ending in 2010 ( Getty )

Fans reacted to the posts saying, “Warms my heart” and “I can’t believe it”. While others urged: “I would immediately watch a reboot of Scrubs!!!!”

Donald Faison who played leading charactor Dr Chris Turk, did not appear to be present as eagle-eyed fans commented: “There’s someone missing”.

However, the actor teamed up with Braff and Aquaman star Jason Momoa for a T Mobile advert that was aired during the Super Bowl in February.

The cast were reunited for a ‘pizza party’ ( @JohnCMcGinley/X )

The creators and cast have previously hinted at a collective appetite for a reprisal of the series, possibly in the form of a movie.

“Here’s the deal: I think we all want a reboot and want to work together again but it couldn’t be a full season. Maybe like a movie or something we could shoot in a few months,” said Faison in 2022.

Lawrence, who currently serves as the co-creator forTed Lasso, jumped in to say: “We’re gonna do it because people still care about it and we enjoy spending time with each other.”