I’m a Celebrity viewers have not reacted well to Matt Hancock and Seann Walsh bonding in the jungle.

The pair joined the show as “bombshell” contestants on Wednesday night (9 November), with fellow campmate Charlene White schooling Hancock over his decision to leave his constituents, and Boy George ending up in tears over the politician’s arrival.

Former health secretary Hancock was filmed slipping over on his way into the camp in Australia, and at later points was seen bathing in a puddle and singing an Ed Sheeran song – a moment that was mocked by hosts Ant and Dec.

He and comedian Walsh took part in a challenge together, crawling through tunnels while confronting rats and getting covered in sludge and insects.

The pair appeared to get on well, descending into fits of giggles at numerous points.

Walsh complimented Hancock for how “relaxed” he seemed to be during the challenge, and Hancock helped Walsh shower by pouring cold water down a tube for him.

Viewers were not impressed.

“Matt Hancock and Seann Walsh is a bromance that NOBODY needed, just make it stop,” tweeted one person.

“Trying to watch I’m a Celebrity and finding the Sean Walsh and Matt Hancock bromance totally nauseating. Don’t know about anyone else but I don’t want to witness Hancock having a laugh. At all. Ever,” added another.

A third alluded to Walsh’s Strictly kissing scandal, writing: “Seann Walsh, whose goal is to redeem his public image, has developed an instant bromance with Matt Hancock. That’s going well.”

There were lots of other posts about the public voting for Hancock to do a trial straight away...

And many tweets about the moment Hancock sang Sheeran’s song “Perfect”…

I’m a Celebrity continues on Thursday 10 November at 9pm on ITV.