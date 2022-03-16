Seann Walsh, who was photographed kissing Strictly professional Katya Jones in 2018, has expressed empathy for Matt Hancock, who was himself caught in an embrace with aide Gina Coladangelo.

The comedian was embroiled in controversy when he was caught kissing his professional dance partner Jones on a night out in London, despite the pair both being in relationships.

At the time, both Walsh and Jones issued an apology, and maintained that it was a “drunken” mistake.

Hancock, meanwhile was forced to resign as UK health secretary in 2021 after CCTV footage was leaked to the press showing him kissing his closest aide, Coladangelo, in his personal office. He was married at the time and the behaviour was in breach of Covid guidelines.

In a new interview with the i, Walsh said he found himself sharing a lift at Queensway Tube station with Hancock last year. “He probably had no idea who I was, but I just wanted to pull down my mask and say, ‘I know how you feel,’” he said.

He added that he was “probably the only person in the country who could sympathise” with Hancock’s situation and said it is “a shame that it’s probably going to be the only thing I’m remembered for”.

✕ Matt Hancock says he broke Covid rules because he fell in love with somebody

Walsh is about to release his 2019 comedy show, now renamed Kiss, after the scandal. “I wanted a log of this crazy thing that happened in my life, it’s sort of like a diary entry,” he said.

The special comes out at the end of the month and will be available via Walsh’s YouTube channel.