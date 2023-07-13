Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A surprise twist in Secret Invasion has concerned fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

In the latest episode of the Disney+ series, which focuses on the Kree-Skrull war first hinted at in 2019’s Captain Marvel, it’s revealed that a long-running character has been an imposter for quite some time.

Rather than being the character we’ve known them to be since their introduction, they have actually become a member of a shape-shifting alien group who are planning to invade Earth by taking on the form of humans.

*Spoilers follow - you have been warned*

It’s revealed in episode four that Colonel James Rhodes (Don Cheadle) is one such Skrull. This twist has led to many questions from the Marvel fandom, who are now wondering how long exactly he’s not been human.

Speaking about the twist, studio president Kevin Feige explained the decision to make Cheadle’s character a Skrull.

“We needed to have a character that one would not expect to be a Skrull,” he said. “Don was on board for this reveal of playing and revealing another side of Rhodey and revealing that, yeah, Rhodey has been a Skrull.

“It was very early days when we pitched this concept to Don, and he very much was into it and into being able to play with different sides of Rhodey that we haven’t seen before.”

However, many fans have shared their concert that emotional moments involving Rhodes might lose their power when watching certain MCU titles back.

It’s because of this that some have theorised that the character became a Skrull between his appearance in 2021 series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Secret Invasion.

Rhodey (Don Cheadle) is revealed to be a Skrull in ‘Secret Invasion’ episode four (Disney+)

However, Feige appeared to suggest this was not the case by stating: “We like the idea of fans going back and watching some of the other appearances of Rhodey and realising that that wasn’t him.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

The character’s most recent Marvel appearances include Avengers: Infinity War (2019) and Avengers: Endgame (2021). Fans are in agreement that, if it’s revealed he was a Skrull in these films, it will “cheapen” memorable moments.

“Love how this ruins some of the best stuff in Endgame,” one fan wrote, with another adding: “To put it blantantly, I am not happy with this story decision whatsoever and think it actively ruins emotional beats of previous movies (depending on which are confirmed to be the Skrull version).”

Find more reactions to the reveal below.

Rhodes will be at the forefront of forthcoming Marvel show Armor Wars, which will no doubt bring the actual version of Cheadle’s character back. Answers can be expected soon, but whether or not it will change the way fans view his past MCU appearances remains to be seen.

Secret Invasion is available to stream on Disney+ now. New episodes are released weekly on Wednesdays.