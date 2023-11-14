Seinfeld star Jason Alexander says ‘no one called me’ about rumoured reboot

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jason Alexander doesn’t know anything about a Seinfeld reunion or reboot.

The Nineties sitcom’s co-creator Jerry Seinfeld sparked rumours of a possible revival during a recent stand-up gig in Boston.

After the show, a member of the audience asked Seinfeld, 69, what he thought about the show’s divisive ending, which strayed from Seinfeld’s classic format.

“Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending,” the comic responded. “It hasn’t happened yet. Just what you are thinking about, Larry [David, co-creator] and I have also been thinking about. So, you’ll see.”

Alexander, 64, who played George Costanza – Jerry’s best friend since high school – through all nine seasons of the show, responded to the comments in a new interview with Extra.

“There is only one reason for that rumour,” he said. “Apparently, at the end of some stand-up thing, [Seinfeld] went, ‘Larry [David] and I are thinking of something.’ Good for you. I don’t know anything about it… No one called me. Apparently, they don’t need George.”

George (Jason Alexander), Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld) and Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) in ‘Seinfeld’ (NBC)

The actor added that his castmates don’t appear to have been informed, either. “They may not need Elaine, because Julia [Louis-Dreyfus] and I went, ‘Do you know anything about this? I don’t know anything about this,’ and I just talked to Michael [Richards] the other day and I don’t think he knew anything about it,” Alexander said.

Louis-Dreyfus, 62, who played Elaine in the series, was asked about Seinfeld’s comments in an October interview with The Guardian.

“I don’t know what the hell he’s talking about,” she told the paper.

Seinfeld came to an end in May 1998, with a finale watched by 76.3 million people. In the last episode, Jerry, George (Jason Alexander), Elaine ( Louis-Dreyfus) and Kramer (Michael Richards) finally dealt with the consequences of their endless joking.

After the group witness a carjacking and make jokes at the victim’s expense instead of helping, they are reported to the police and end up on trial for failing to intervene. The show ends with all four friends in a prison cell together.

The finale was not well received by critics. Many fans viewed the 2009 episode of David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm titled “Seinfeld”, which centred on a fictional Seinfeld reunion, as a do-over.

Seinfeld himself has previously expressed frustration over the finale. During a panel event in 2017, he said: “I sometimes think we really shouldn’t have even done it… There was a lot of pressure on us at that time to do one big last show, but big is always bad in comedy.”