Seinfeld writer says Kramer would be a QAnon believer today

One of the writers of the hit Nineties sitcom Seinfeld has claimed that Kramer would be a “QAnon believer” in the current era.

Cosmo Kramer, played by Michael Richards, was the eccentric neighbour of Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld) in the original series.

Speaking on The Daily Beast’s Fever Dreams podcast, Borat director and former Seinfeld writer Larry Charles speculated on how the character would be depicted now.

“When I thought about how Seinfeld would survive in this kind of environment and this television environment, and I look around, I think about bringing those characters to the 21st century, and… wouldn’t Kramer be… a believer in QAnon?” asked Charles.

QAnon is a discredited far-right conspiracy theory that has claimed there is a secret deep state cabal of devil-worshipping paedophiles operating at the heart of the US government.

“But he might also be in antifa at the same time to cover his bets,” Charles added, before hypothesising even darker futures for the other characters.

“Elaine might’ve been married a couple of times, she’s probably developed a pill habit of some sort, she’s been in and out of rehab,” he said. “And George might have committed suicide by now, quite frankly.”

