Selena Gomez has deleted an Instagram post after she was accused of violating actors’ strike rules, which prohibit Screen Actors Guild – American of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) members from promoting their work.

On Tuesday (29 August), around the time the latest episode of Only Murders in the Building premiered, the 31-year-old actor, who stars in the Disney+ series as an amateur sleuth alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short, shared what appeared to be a behind-the-scenes clip.

“Missing and wanting,” Gomez wrote in the caption of the post, which also included a tag for the show’s official account.

Although Gomez’s caption didn’t actively encourage her 428 million followers to watch the show, it still prompted a debate among fans as to whether it broke strike rules.

Some commenters accused her of scabbing, while others called the post “tone deaf”, according to Variety.

The video garnered over 1.1 million likes before it was deleted from her profile shortly thereafter.

The Independent has contacted Gomez’s representatives for comment.

Selena Gomez Instagram post (Selena Gomez Instagram screenshot)

Thousands of actors have been striking since 14 June, when they joined their fellow screenwriters’ union, the Writers Guild of America (WGA), in the fight for better wages, among other demands.

Both guilds are seeking to address issues brought about by the dominance of streaming services, which have changed all aspects of production and pay in the industry.

As part of SAG-AFTRA’s strike rules, members may not promote any of their work either through social media posts or interviews as long as the strike is still ongoing.

However, certain films and TV shows deemed “truly independent” – with exemptions – have been authorised to continue production.

A number of the projects granted interim agreements, feature actors including Anne Hathaway, Dakota Fanning, Jason Bateman and Matthew McConaughey.

It is the first time since 1960 that both actors and writers have picketed film and television production companies, a move that has effectively shut down Hollywood.

Numerous A-listers have shown their support for the strike, including Bryan Cranston, who was recently joined by his Breaking Bad cast in a surprise reunion on the front lines of the Los Angeles-based strike.

Weeks before, Parks and Recreation stars Aubrey Plaza, Nick Offerman, Adam Scott, Ben Schwartz, Sam Elliott, Jim O’Heir, Retta and Allison Becker all came together to join the picket line outside the Amazon offices in Culver City, California.