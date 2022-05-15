Selena Gomez has confirmed her relationship status during her opening monologue on this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live(14 May).

The Only Murders in the Building actor makes her hosting debut, alongside Post Malone as the evening’s musical guest.

While fronting the comedy sketch show, Gomez started out by name dropping her Hulu series costars Martin Short and Steve Martin as “Hollywood icons” she’s been lucky to work with, before reminiscing about her first job on Barney & Friends.

She proceeded to share her excitement about her emcee duties, explaining: “I am single and I’ve heard that SNL is a great place to find romance.

“Emma Stone met her husband here, Scarlett Johannson and Colin Jost, Pete and Machine Gun Kelly,” she continued. “And since I really don’t want to try the dating apps, I just want to put it out in the universe that I am manifesting love.

“And I would like to say that I’m looking for my soulmate, but at this point, I will take anyone,” she joked.

Soon after, SNL star Kyle Mooney offered himself, saying: “I’ll do it,” with Gomez firmly rejecting him.

Selena Gomez on SNL (SNL/NBC)

“Aren’t you married?” she questioned, to which he responded: “Oh that’s right.”

Gomez is hosting Saturday Night Live for the first time, although she was the show’s musical guest back in 2016.