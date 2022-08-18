Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn ‘exits’ Netflix show

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Christine Quinn’s time on Selling Sunset has reportedly come to an end.

The 33-year-old “villain” of Netflix’s real estate docusoap – centred around the swanky Los Angeles-based Oppenheim group – will not be returning for season six and seven of Selling Sunset.

The two new seasons are currently in back-to-back production.

On Wednesday (17 August), TMZ reported that the decision was made mutually by Quinn, Netflix and the show’s producers.

Speaking about Quinn’s exit, a source reportedly told Page Six: “Her goals are far bigger than playing a villain on an ensemble reality series. She can’t wait to start the next chapter of her career and show the world who she truly is.”

The Independent has contacted representatives for Netflix and Quinn for comment.

Quinn exited the Oppenheim Group – founded by twins Jason and Brett Oppenheim – in April this year, after season five of Selling Sunset was released.

One of the main controversies from the lastest season was fellow O Group realtor Emma Hernan’s accusation that Quinn was bribing her clients to steal them away from her.

In May, Quinn vehemently denied the allegation in a statement to People.

She said the “defamatory” accusation is “not funny”, adding: “I would never bribe a client. I’ve never bribed a client. I don’t need to bribe a client, because they’ll work with me organically.”

The 33-year-old reality TV star also told the publication she made the decision to quit the O Group, so she could focus on hers and husband Christian Dumontet’s crypto real estate brokerage RealOpen.

Quinn also skipped the Selling Sunset reunion episode with Queer Eye star Tan France after she contracted Covid.

During an appearance onWatch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to promote her book How to be Boss B**** , she denied rumours she had faked getting Covid to avoid the reunion.

“I absolutely did have Covid,” she told Cohen, before separately quipping that she watchedThe Kardashians on Hulu instead of the reunion.

Half an hour before the fifth season of Selling Sunset launched on 22 April, Quinn tweeted: “30 minutes till the launch of #SellingSunset. Enjoy the new season and all of its 5,000 fake storylines!”

Since the dramatic season five of Selling Sunset was aired, Quinn has also spoken out against one of the show’s producers, alleging ”verbal abuse” and “harassment” by series creator Adam DiVello on an episode of the podcast Call Her Daddy in May.

Speaking to host Alexandra Cooper, Quinn claimed DiVello told her “to go fall down the stairs” and “kill herself” after they had a disagreement over an interview she did about Selling Sunset.

Netflix is yet to confirm a release date for season six.

However, it was earlier reported two new realtors will join the cast of Selling Sunset for its sixth and seventh seasons – including model Bre Tiesi who is the mother of one of Nick Cannon’s children