Selling Sunset’s Jason Oppenheim sued for fraud in $5m mansion sale

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The star of Netflix’s Selling Sunset Jason Oppenheim is being sued for fraud and breach of contract after coming across “profoundly disturbing revelations” in a $5m mansion he purchased.

Advertising tycoon Philip Berardi sued Mr Oppenheim, his real estate company Oppenheim Group, and others after he discovered a series of issues with the six-bathroom, three-bedroom home he purchased, resulting in him spending $1.7m in repairs, the Daily Mail reported.

The reality TV star is accused of “fraud and concealment” and of making “intentional misrepresentations” when he sold the advertising mogul the home.

The Netflix series focuses on the glamorous yet competitive Los Angeles real estate market.

The lawsuit accused the 46-year-old of being “fully aware” of the house’s problems.

Mr Berardi, the president and CEO of Regency Outdoor Advertising, wrote in the filings that started noticing the problems after two massive storms not long after he moved into the mansion.

The suit says, according to the outlet, that water leaked from all of the bedrooms’ ceilings during the first storm. As the leaks were being repaired, the second storm continued to cause damage — and even revealed another leakage source in the master bedroom.

On top of this, there was mold under plywood decks above the master bedroom “as a direct result of the defective conditions of the property.”

Strangely, it seemed like efforts were made to curb the water damage, based on some objects found throughout the house.

Daily Mail reported that when the master bedroom ceiling was opened up, a large bowl overflowing with water was found.

“An approximately five-foot gutter with a cap at the end was also discovered in the ceiling of the master bedroom, which was apparently installed to capture water from the leaking defective deck situated above the master bedroom,” the filing stated.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

The suit also mentioned blue painter’s tape that adhered rags under the hot water tank “to collect water to conceal the leak in the tank that had been previously noted in an inspection report and made part of a request for repairs.”

Ultimately, the water damage led to “termite infestations” and “severe dry-rot damage” to the deck.

“Considering these profoundly disturbing revelations, it is evident the property’s condition at the time of purchase was not accurately disclosed,” the suit claims, adding that it left Mr Berardi in “severe state of distress, financial burden and uncertainty regarding the safety of this significant purchase.”

“Defendants committed these acts and engaged in misconduct knowingly, intentionally and willfully,” the filing states, accusing them of acting “in reckless disregard of the probability that their actions and conduct would cause severe and mental distress.”

Mr Berardi’s attorney told the outlet: “When you buy a home from someone, and especially when there are licensed and reputable brokers involved, you expect full disclosure of any major issues with the home. In fact, California law requires it.”

The Independent has reached out to Oppenheim Group for comment.