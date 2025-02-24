Severance fans left making the same complaint about scene in latest episode

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Severance fans have been left making the same complaint about the latest episode of the psychological thriller.

Starring, Adam Scott and Britt Lower as Lumon employees Mark S and Helly R, the psychological series sees staff undergo a procedure called “severance”, which divides their work and home lives completely in a daring experiment to find a work-life balance.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Severance season two episode six

In the latest episode, Mark continues his reintegration process with the help of former Lumon surgeon Asal Reghabi (Karen Aldridge), who begins to “flood” the severance chip in his brain.

However, after being told that he risks having a haemorrhage Mark refuses to carry on with the operation, which is being performed in his basement and instead goes out to dinner.

Mark then goes to a restaurant where he encounters Helly’s “outie”, Helena Eagan, who tells him that she’s heard a lot about his work at Lumon and offers him the chance to meet the rest of her family.

After becoming unsettled by the experience with Helena, Mark returns home and tells Reghabi that he wants to continue the procedure.

Viewers are then given a graphic depiction of the operation which involves a hole being opened in Mark’s skull, so the chip can be accessed.

The operation appeared to go successfully but fans were put off by how Reghabi sealed the wound. Although some have suggested that the hole was stitched back together, viewers are only shown the gap being covered by a surgical plaster.

Queries about how safe this was soon went viral on X/Twitter with one fan asking: “She really put this over an open wound straight to mark’s brain and called it a day.”

A second person joked: “No wonder neurosurgery takes 7 years huh.”

A third asked: “Why was he letting this woman play around in his BRAIN in his BASEMENT.”

A fourth proclaimed: “She’s maybe the worst brain surgeon ever.”

In a five-star review of the second season, The Independent’s Annabel Nugent wrote: “Bottling the bolt-from-the-blue brilliance for a second season is infinitely tougher, but Severance pulls it off with style, balancing its various tones as expertly and effortlessly as a waiter during a Friday night rush. Thankfully, it is still one of the best shows on TV – certainly, one worth rushing home from the office to watch.”