Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Fans of hit workplace thriller Severance will be pleased to know that a release date for its second season has finally been announced.

Severance stars Adam Scott, Tramell Tillman, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry and John Turturro as employees of a dodgy biotech company that “severs” its employees with a medical procedure, dividing their work and home lives completely.

It’s been more than two years since the workplace thriller aired its mind-blowing finale, and now fans can put a definitive date in their calendars, to find out what happens next.

Directed and executive produced by Zoolander star Ben Stiller and created, written and executive produced by Treasure Trouble’s Dan Erickson, the 10-episode second season of the show will debut globally on Apple TV+ with the first episode airing on 17 January 2025 followed by one episode every Friday until 21 March.

Last month, Apple TV+ sent fans into a frenzy when the streaming service released a sneak peek at its forthcoming shows, giving a glimpse into its second season, after it its renewal was confirmed. Scott’s Mark can be seen popping on his lanyard and walking into the office, to be greeted by Tillman’s Milchick.

Other short clips show him lying on a meeting room table, running down white corridors and yelling “wait!” as elevator doors close on him.

A first-look photo shared on Apple’s socials also shows Mark walking around with a bunch of blue balloons with his face on them. The caption reads: “Your innie has already seen this image.”

For a reminder of what happened in the Severance season one finale, read on.

open image in gallery Release date for a second season has been confirmed ( Apple TV+ )

*Spoilers ahead*

It was revealed that Helly R’s (Lower) Outie – the person she is on the outside – is actually Lumon CEO Jame Eagan’s newly severed daughter, Helena Eagan, and she’s just announced to a party full of Lumon shareholders the company is torturing its severed employees. This is all despite Ms Cobel’s (Patricia Arquette) huge efforts to prevent her from doing so.

Mark’s Innie, meanwhile, found out that Outie Mark has a supposedly dead wife called Gemma (Dichen Lachman), who we know is actually alive because in Lumon she is wellness director Miss Casey. He blurted out the news to a room of guests at Devon (Jen Tullock) and Ricken’s (Michael Chernus) book launch party.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Innie Irving (Turturro) went to the home of his romantic interest, now-retired severed Lumon employee Burt (Christopher Walken), whose Outie has a partner. And finally Dylan’s (Cherry) heroic hour-long battle to hold the switches keeping the mental gate open for his colleagues’ Innies, so they could find help on the outside, was shut off by Milchick who pushed him to the ground.

The first instalment of the series is available to stream on Apple TV+ now.