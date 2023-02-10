Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sex and the City fans are in a state of frenzy after new photos teasing a steamy reunion between Carrie Bradshaw and Adain Shaw were released.

It was announced in August 2022 that season two of And Just Like That, the spinoff of the cult classic sitcom, would feature the return of Carrie’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) ex-boyfriend Aidan (John Corbett).

At the time, the extent of their reconnection was unknown, but fan opinion was heavily divided at the prospect of a revived romance between the show’s former couple.

Now, months later, on Thursday (9 February), Parker shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos of her and Corbett kissing, seemingly confirming a reignited romance between their characters.

“This. Is. Not. A. Drill,” Parker captioned the Instagram post, which has, once again, caused a mixed response from fans.

Among some of the more positive comments came from the likes of One Tree Hill’s Sophia Bush, who wrote: “MY HEART MY HEART MY HEART!!”

“Please don’t play with our emotions like this on a Thursday,” Master of None actor Lena Waithe added, while comedian Whitney Cummings replied simply: “Brain explode.”

Some fans eagerly equated Carrie and Aidan’s forthcoming reunion to “Bennifer”, the real-life second romance between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

Others were upset about the teaser, with some feeling Carrie and Aidan are “toxic”.

“Stay away from her!” one fan replied. A second shared the same sentiment: “Uggggh I can’t stand Aidan.”

Another argued: “Can we get a new love interest? Aidan is too good for you!”

The original series – which ran for six seasons between 1998 and 2004 and was followed by two film sequels – showcased a major love triangle between Carrie, Aidan, and Mr Big (Chris Noth).

Carrie eventually married Mr Big who subsequently died in the first episode of And Just Like That. Noth was later cut from returning as a cameo in the finale after several women accused him of sexual assault.

And Just Like That has not yet announced a season two premiere date, however, it is expected to release sometime in May on HBO Max in the US. UK fans will be able to tune in on Sky Comedy, Now TV and Amazon’s Prime Video.