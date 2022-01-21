Cynthia Nixon comments on Chris Noth being cut from And Just Like That finale

Cynthia Nixon has said it is “lucky” that And Just Like That bosses were able to cut Chris Noth out of the Sex and the City reboot’s finale.

When the revival started airing last December, Noth, who played Mr Big in the hit franchise, was accused of sexual assault by several women.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Nixon shared her thoughts on Noth’s scenes being edited out in the wake of the allegations. “I think we were very lucky that those changes were able to be made,” she said. “And I think we are very proud of our show.”

***Warning: spoilers ahead for episode one of And Just Like That***

Noth’s character died of a heart attack in the first episode of the new series, but the show’s writers had planned for him to have a cameo in the finale.

In December, Noth was accused of rape by four different women. A woman who wished to remain anonymous but used the pseudonym Ava alleged that the actor had sexually assaulted her while she was working at a New York restaurant in 2010.

The actor denied the allegation, with his representative saying: “The story is a complete fabrication, and the alleged accounts detailed throughout read like a piece of bad fiction.”

Two more women who accused Noth of sexual assault claimed they were raped by the actor in 2004 and 2015 respectively.

Noth told The Independent in response to the claims: “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago – no always means no – that is a line I did not cross.

“The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

Noth was dropped by his talent agent in the wake of the allegations. The actor was also removed from the cast of the crime drama The Equalizer.

Singer-songwriter Lisa Gentile was the fourth person to accuse Noth of sexual assault in an alleged incident at her apartment in 2002.

After the allegations came to light, Heather Kristin, a former stand-in for Davis, revisited her viral February 2021 essay for The Independent titled, “I was Charlotte’s stand-in on Sex and the City. Some of the behaviour I saw still shocks me.”

In the new piece, she claimed that Noth had showcased “toxic behaviour” on set and had pointed to her fellow stand-in and said: “I want that one tied up, gagged, and brought to my trailer.”

A representative for Noth responded at the time, saying: “Now that everyone is piling onto Chris Noth, the timing is unquestionably convenient to drag him into her ‘recollection’ of events. Chris denies these allegations and there’s never been a single complaint or report about him acting inappropriately on the set of Sex and the City.”

And Just Like That has reunited fans with Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw), Nixon (Miranda) and Kristin Davis (Charlotte).

Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha in the original series and films and who has been engaged in a public feud with Parker for years, did not return for the reboot.

If you have been raped or sexually assaulted, you can contact your nearest Rape Crisis organisation for specialist, independent and confidential support. For more information, visit their website here.