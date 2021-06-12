Sarah Jessica Parker has posted the first photo showing the reunited original cast members for the forthcoming Sex and the City limited series, And Just Like That...

The picture shows Parker, who starred as Carrie Bradshaw in the original HBO series, with her co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis who played Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York, respectively.

“Together again,” Parker captioned the image. “Read through out first episodes... alongside all the fellas and our newest cast members. Like an ice cream sundae.”

“Love you forever and ever,” Davis replied in the comments, with several heart emojis.

The post had received more than a million likes within eight hours of Parker posting it to Instagram.

Parker had earlier shared a post confirming that filming had begun on the series, as she found herself in front of the iconic steps of the apartment where Carrie lived in Manhattan, New York.

“Pure coincidence AND JUST LIKE THAT, we find ourselves on this street called Perry the night before it all begins again. MPK, here we go. And I’m thrilled and terrified,” she wrote.

Shortly after, Parker shared a photo from the first table read, showing a note requesting scripts were returned at the end (presumably to avoid leaks).

Place cards showed that actor Chris Noth, who plays Carrie’s lead love interest Mr Big, was also present.

The cast for And Just Like That was confirmed back in January. Fans were unsurprised but nonetheless sad to see the absence of Kim Cattrall, who was the fourth lead castmember in the original series, playing the sex-positive PR guru Samantha Jones.

Cattrall has publicly distanced herself from the show over the years – read more on that here.