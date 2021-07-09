A first image has been unveiled for the Sex and the City revival in the works at HBO Max.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis, who respectively portray Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York Goldenblatt, and Miranda Hobbes, all shared the photo on Friday.

It features all three of them in New York City, where production has begun.

All three actors used captions that riff off the words And Just Like That..., the show’s title.

Absent from the image is Kim Cattrall, who portrayed Samantha Jones in the original series. Cattrall has been open about not wanting to return to the franchise.

Her absence was noticed by fans, many of whom reacted to Friday’s image with comments along the lines of: “Where is Samantha?”

HBO Max announced in January this year that Parker, Nixon, and Davis would all star in a revival of the iconic show. The reboot will be comprised of 10 30-minute episodes and “will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their thirties to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their fifties”.

Sex and the City originally aired on HBO between 1998 and 2004.