Kim Cattrall has cheekily addressed her absence from the Sex and the City revival for the first time.

Earlier this year, it was announced that the comedy-drama would be returning as a 10-part mini-series for HBO Max titled And Just Like That…

While Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis will be reprising their roles, Cattrall will not be returning, following her ongoing feud with Parker and public distancing from the show .

There has been much speculation about how Cattrall’s character Samantha Jones will be written out of the series , with a new fan theory coming to light after it was announced that Cattrall will be flying to space later this year as part of Nasa’s Artemis I mission.

Many fans joked that Samantha travelling to space would be the perfect excuse for her exit from the series, while one viral tweet said that Cattrall’s trip showed “the lengths she’ll go to to avoid being in the new Sex and The City.”

On Thursday (17 June), the actor reshared a Slate article titled: “The exquisite fantasy that Kim Cattrall was going to space instead of doing the Sex and the City revival” to her Instagram.

“Cosmo(politan)naut…” Cattrall captioned the post, in her first post addressing her absence from the revival.

Last week, Parker shared the first photo of herself, Nixon and Davis as they reunited for the revival’s table read.

“Together again,” Parker captioned the image. “Read through out first episodes... alongside all the fellas and our newest cast members. Like an ice cream sundae.”