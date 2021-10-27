Sex and the City revival will address race says Nicole Ari Parker

Nicole Ari Parker has said that the Sex and the City revival And Just Like That... will address issues of race when it premieres in December.

Parker is a new addition to the cast which sees Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon returning to their original roles.

In conversation with Variety, Parker addressed the lack of diversity in the original show which aired on HBO between 1998 and 2004: “I’m excited to be a part of something that’s different for them. We can talk about the elephant in the room that there were no fully fleshed-out characters of color, but now here’s the four of us.”

Parker is referring to the casting of herself, Sara Ramirez, Sarita Choudhury and Karen Pittman, all of whom are women of colour. The four of them are part of the main cast of And Just Like That...

Parker added: “We’re real people, and they’ve been great to work with, and some of our [storylines] deal with race and deal with real experiences. It’s New York City!”

The actor, who has appeared in such films as Boogie Nights and Remember the Titans, said the show would still be sexy: “We’re grown-ass women, so we know how to keep it sexy. It’s piping hot.”

Kim Cattrall has not joined the rest of the cast for the revival due to having a poor relationship with Sarah Jessica Parker.

Candace Bushnell, who is the author of the book on which the show is based, has previously criticised it for not being feminist: “The TV show and the message were not very feminist at the end. But that’s TV. That’s entertainment. That’s why people should not base their lives on a TV show.”

Bushnell also suggested that Cattrall had simply outgrown the show: “Maybe she doesn’t want to be that character anymore.”

Sex and the City (Sky)

And Just Like That... premieres on HBO Max in December.