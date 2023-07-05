Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Netflix is calling time on one of its most popular shows.

In September 2021, the popular streaming show Sex Education was renewed for a fourth season following critical praise for its third outing.

However, it was soon revealed that several cast members had not been asked to return.

Shortly after this, those who were returning, including Emma Mackey and new Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa, announced that the fourth seaosn would mark their final appearances in the show.

Hopes that the series might continue were kept alive by the fact other stars, including Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson and Aimee Lou Wood, had not make similar announcements.

Sadly, this is not the case – creator Laurie Nunn has announced that season four will be the end.

On Wednesday (5 July), Nunn said in a letter to fans: “We are incredibly proud of Sex Education and feel indebted to our brilliant writers, cast and crew who put so much heart into making every episode. They have worked tirelessly to bring you the final series, and we can’t wait to share it with you.”

Butterfield, Gatwa, Mackey, Anderson and Wood will all return in the final season as Otis, Erica, Maeve, Jean and Aimee, alongside Connor Swindells (Adam), Kedar Williams-Stirling (Jackson) and Mimi Keene (Ruby).

George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Dua Saleh, Alistair Petrie, Samantha Spiro, Jim Howick, Rakhee Thakrar and Daniel Ings will also appear.

In terms of new cast additions, there’s Schitt’s Creek star, Dan Levy, Jodie Turner Smith, Thaddea Graham (Doctor Who), Lisa McGrillis (Somewhere Boy), Marie Reuther (Kamikaze) and comedian Eshaan Akbar.

One original cast member who won’t be in the series is Tanya Reynolds, who played the eccentric Lily.

Ncuti Gatwa in ‘Sex Education’ season 4 (Netflix)

“I’m not [returning], actually, which is sad, very sad,” she told Radio Times in July 2022: “It’s just the natural progression of these shows – when you have such big ensemble casts and so many characters, I think you have to let a few older characters go to make way for newer ones, which is absolutely the right thing, the way it should happen.”

She added: “I loved every minute of it and I loved Lily with my whole entire heart. Three seasons was just a really perfect amount for me.”

Sex Education arrived on Netflix in 2019. The final season will be released on 21 September.