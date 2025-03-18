Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Sex Lives of College Girls has been canceled at Max just months after the release of its third season.

The Independent understands that the hit coming-of-age show, co-created and written by Mindy Kaling, has been shelved by the streamer.

However, Warner Bros. TV is reportedly looking to find a new home for the series, sources told The Hollywood Reporter.

The series, which debuted in 2021, followed four college freshman roommates as they navigate their newfound freedom at New England’s prestigious Essex College.

Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Alyah Chanelle Scott, and rising pop star Reneé Rapp made up the lead ensemble for the first two seasons before Rapp, 25, exited the series to focus on her music career.

In her place, season three welcomed Gracie Lawrence as the fourth roommate. British actor Mia Rodgers, Ruby Cruz, comedian Tig Notaro, and Bless this Mess alum Belle Adams also joined as new cast members.

Pauline Chalamet as Kimberly (left) and Alyah Chanelle Scott as Whitney in season 3 of 'The Sex Lives of College Girls' ( Max )

News of the cancelation has left fans utterly devastated.

“A real tragedy cause last season was good,” one person wrote on X.

“Worst news and it’s only Tuesday,” a second declared.

A third likened the cancelation to the feeling of “gettting ghosted after three amazing dates.” “Make it make sense!” they demanded.

“That’s unfortunate,” a fourth added. “Their story was truly interesting, in my opinion.”

“This show deserves a Season 4. Come on, streaming platforms don’t let us down,” another argued.

Season three concluded with what co-showrunner Justin Noble previously described as a “satisfying” and “honest” happy ending, leaving some viewers to wonder if it was intentionally meant to act as an end to the series.

However, Noble insisted at the time that that wasn’t the case. “No one told us to, like, wrap up the show or anything like that,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in January. “I think just me as a creator, I’m losing interest in cliffhangers.”

The Sex of College Girls was well-received by critics following its 2021 debut, with many praising its “joyful” tone. That sentiment shifted after the release of its latest season, amid Rapp’s absence.

Addressing her departure in a 2023 interview with The Independent, Rapp said that while she was forever grateful for getting cast in the series, “For the first time ever now, I see myself as an artist and I’m really proud of that.”

“It’s the only thing I’ve wanted in my entire life,” she added of the release of her debut album.