Shadow and Bone cast react to Netflix cancellation

The cast of an axed Netflix show are reacting to news of its premature cancellation.

Last week, just seven days after the conclusion of the actors’s strikes, the streaming service called time on five TV shows at once.

One of these shows, Shadow and Bone, was a former number one hit and had a fervent fanbase that campaigned for a season renewal.

Since news broke, fans have been in uproar with Netflix over the decision, with many launching petitions to resurrect the show. Meanwhile, the show’s cast members have been paying tribute to their time on the series.

Archie Renaux, who played Malyen, shared: “Unfortunately, @shadowandbone_ has come to an end. Loved working on the show and loved working with everyone involved, truly a special time in my life. I’m sorry to all our writers that won’t be able to share the next chapter in the story. Thanks for all the support you’ve given.”

Amita Suman said she was "lost for words" after discovering the news, paying homage to the her character Inej. She wrote that, through Inej, she was given "in abundance, a found family, unforgettable memories, laughter lines and the honour of working alongside a cast and crew I looked forward to seeing everyday.” she also praised the show’s dedicated fanbase, calling it “the best fandom a girl from the slums didn't even dream of".

Ben Barnes, who played General Krigan, wrote on Instagram: “I was so excited to watch the brilliant, beautiful humans I love so much who made Shadow & Bone take this world, their characters and this story onwards. This part of the journey is sorrowful and I am so proud to have been a part of it.”

Kaz Brekker actor Freddy Carter added: “At some point, I’II have the right words to express the immense gratitude I feel to everyone who put their whole hearts into making, watching and supporting Shadow and Bone. Until then, I’ll just say, thank you.”

While the first season of the fantasy series, adapted from Leigh Bardugo’s Grishaverse novels, did big business for Netflix – even spawning a video game spin-off – season two struggled to break through in a major way, which is believed to have led to the service’s decision considering the show’s large budget.

‘Shadow and Bone’ star Ben Barnes (Netflix)

Other shows that will no longer return to Netflix include animated shows Agent Elvis and Captain Fall as well as Kim Cattrall-starring series Glamorous and sci-fi comedy Farzar.

Netflix declined to comment.