RuPaul’s Drag Race star Shangela accused of rape in new lawsuit

Darius Jeremy “DJ” Pierce, who goes by the stage name Shangela, has been accused of rape in a new lawsuit, an allegation dismissed by the Ru Paul’s Drag Race star as “entirely meritless”.

The lawsuit was filed by the HBO show We’re Here’s former production assistant Daniel McGarrigle. He accused Shangela of raping him during season one’s shoot in 2020.

McGarrigle is seeking unspecified damages from the drag race star and the show’s production company, Buckingham Television.

According to the production assistant, the encounter allegedly occurred in a Louisiana hotel room following a party.

Shangela allegedly made McGarrigle drink five shots and two mixed drinks at the party and invited him over to his hotel room to help him pack for his flight the next day.

According to the lawsuit, McGarrigle “immediately threw up in the toilet” of the hotel room when Shangela allegedly suggested he spend the night in his room.

Soon after that, McGarrigle passed out fully clothed on the bed when the rape took place, according to the lawsuit verified by Today.

McGarrigle was “fearful of losing his job” and “did not immediately report the sexual assault to the authorities or to Buckingham TV,” and he “tried to maintain a cordial relationship with Pierce” before resigning from his role in the summer of 2021, as per the lawsuit.

Shangela with Olin and Patti O’Furniture in We’re Here (HBO)

Shangela has called McGarrigle’s allegations “entirely meritless”, saying in a statement that they “perpetuate damaging stereotypes that are harmful not only to me but also to my entire community”.

“This newest filing is nothing but an attempt to shake down both me and a well-regarded television company,” he said. “No one should be fooled: it has no basis in fact or in law, and it will not succeed.”

A representative for HBO’s We’re Here also issued a statement, saying: “Buckingham and HBO take the safety and well-being of personnel on our shows very seriously, and Buckingham immediately launched an investigation [when the incident was reported to them in July 2021.

“The investigation concluded that there was insufficient evidence to support these allegations.”

Rape Crisis offers support for those affected by rape and sexual abuse. You can call them on 0808 802 9999 in England and Wales, 0808 801 0302 in Scotland, and 0800 0246 991 in Northern Ireland, or visit their website at www.rapecrisis.org.uk. If you are in the US, you can call Rainn on 800-656-HOPE (4673)