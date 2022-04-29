Sharon Osbourne tearfully reveals Ozzy’s Covid diagnosis

Sharon Osbourne is taking a break from her brand new role on TalkTV as her husband Ozzy has been diagnosed with COVID-19, she revealed on Thursday (28 April).

Sharon is fronting The Talk alongside JeremyKyle a year after her exit from the CBS talk show of the same name following a heated on-air debate about race and Megan Markle.

“I spoke to him and he’s OK. I am very worried about Ozzy right now,” Sharon said in an interview on Rupert Murdoch’s new TV channel.

“We’ve gone two years without him catching COVID and it’s just Ozzy’s luck he would get it now.”

Sharon was visibly upset while revealing the news, saying the first thing she does when she returns to the US will be to “hold him and kiss him” with “about three face masks” on.

“My family’s my life,” she continued. “I can’t believe my luck. I’m missing the show and I’ve only been there three days.”

She reassured viewers that “you’re going to see me back on air in a week because I know we’re going to get my husband back on his feet and we’re going to get a negative test by next week”.

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne (AFP via Getty Images)

The news is concerning as Ozzy has been suffering from a number of serious health issues in recent years. The former Black Sabbath lead singer suffers from Parkinson’s disease, a degenerative neurological condition.

He also noted in a November 2020 interview with GQ that he was particularly vulnerable to coronavirus due to his respiratory problems.

“I’ve got emphysema, so if I get this virus, I’m f***ed,” Ozzy said. The musician also developed pneumonia and had a serious fall in 2019 that necessitated surgery.

Kyle and Sharon were joined by Esther Krakue, Nicola Thorp and JJ Anisiobi on the first episode of their new show Monday (25 April) and discussed topics such as Elon Musk buying Twitter, and Prince Andrew.

Introducing the show, Osbourne joked: “It’s great to be back on your screens and even greater to be employed.”