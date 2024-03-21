For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dana Carvey has apologised to Sharon Stone for asking the Basic Instinct star to undress in a controversial Saturday Night Live skit.

In the 1992 SNL sketch, Carvey played an airport security guard who convinces Stone to remove her clothing so she can pass through security gates.

However, Stone, who has since become a full-time artist after difficulties finding film roles, brushed off the apology, telling Carvey and David Spade on the Fly on the Wall podcast: “That was funny to me. I didn’t care. I was fine being the butt of the joke.”

When Spade said the skit was “so offensive”, Stone, a day after questioning the integrity of Johnny Depp’s recent art project, continued: “I think that we were all committing misdemeanours [back then] because we didn’t think there was something wrong then.

“Everyone is so afraid and are putting up such barriers around everything that people can’t be normal with each other anymore. It’s lost all sense of reason.”

Carvey joked that, if the SNL skit had aired today, “we’d literally be arrested now”, to which Stone noted how humour has changed over the years.

“People don’t know how to be funny and intimate and any of these things with each other,” the Casino actor said.

The Fly on the Wall episode also discussed how Stone’s campaigning for amfAR, an Aids non-profit organisation, led to the 1992 SNL show being interrupted by protestors who charged the stage.

Sharon Stone giving her opening monologue on ‘SNL’ (SNL YouTube screenshot)

The actor-turned-artist noted: “I came out to do the monologue live, which is super scary, and a bunch of people started storming the stage saying they were going to kill me during the opening monologue.”

Six men were arrested at the time while Stone personally thanked the creator of SNL, Lorne Michaels, who “saved my life.”

The live monologue is a trademark staple of SNL – and Stone had to deliver hers with people getting handcuffed in front of her.

Stone is an avid supporter of the #MeToo movement, and recently claimed that film producer Robert Evans advised her to sleep with her co-star William Baldwin when the pair filmed the 1993 movie Sliver.