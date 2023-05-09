Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is back for a special all-stars series – and an old rivalry is threatening to rear its head.

The celebrity competition returned on Monday (24 April) night, with a returning group of former campmates jetting off to South Africa to face the jungle again. You can follow The Independent’s live blog here.

The episode ended with the surprise arrival of TV nutritionist Gillian McKeith, who joined the nine competitors who have already set up camp in the jungle.

McKeith’s entrance will likely come as a shock to fellow campmate Shaun Ryder, who appeared on I’m a Celebrity alongside her in 2010.

During their time in camp, the pair clashed on multiple occasions.

Once, when the pair were forced to stand in freezing cold water, the Happy Mondays musician called McKeith “a f***ing irritating woman”, to which she replied: “You say nasty things all the time... your tone, everything. The way you speak to everyone.”

They also argued when McKeith told Ryder not to smoke in front of her. “You f***ing what? I’ll smoke where I want, you can go in the f***ing toilet. I smoke where I want, don’t tell me where I can’t smoke,” he shot back.

After McKeith then asked him not to swear, he responded: “I’ll f***ing swear when I want to swear so f*** off.”

Ryder apologised, with McKeith later describing the pair as having a “love-hate relationship”, adding that she was often “frightened” of him.

Ryder, meanwhile, spoke far less politely of McKeith, saying that she was “a bit of a d***” who “just had no manners”.

Following his exit from his original series, Ryder told Ant and Dec: “If Gillian was my wife, she would be in pieces in a plastic bag, deep in a hole in the back garden.”

I’m a Celebrity South Africa airs weeknights at 9pm on ITV.