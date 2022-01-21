Shaun Williamson is going on tour with his ‘Barrioke’ nights

Shaun Williamson, better known as “Barry from Eastenders”, is going on tour.

Fans of the soap star and professional quizzer can book Williamson for a private gig – dubbed “Barrioke” – for around £3,000, according to The Mirror.

The karaoke themed nights promise “trademark warmth and teasing banter”. Fans are invited to join Williamson on stage for a singalong.

Williamson began singing at festivals but is now touring his act across clubs, weddings and private parties.

The Barrioke website says of the events: “This is the ultimate Insta moment, something people will talk about and want to be part of.”

Williamson, who also appeared in Ricky Gervais’ Extras as himself, currently has 13 events booked on his tour, according to his website.

Beginning in February, Williamson will visit places such as Holmfirth, Hitchin and Billericay. One of the events – in Tunbridge Wells – is sold out.

Williamson previously performed at Box Park in Croyden before England’s match against Croatia during Euro 2020. To the delight of the crowd, Williamson performed songs such as “Sweet Caroline” and “Mustang Sally”.

He previously gained attention for his performance of “Something Inside So Strong” at the World Indoor Bowls Championship in 2014.

A clip from the performance was subsequently turned into a meme in which the video had been altered to appear as though Williamson had performed at Donald Trump and Joe Biden’s presidential inaugurations.