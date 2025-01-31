Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Criminal Minds alum Shemar Moore has spoken out against the negative comments he’s received in regard to his recent breakup with model and actor Jesiree Dizon.

In a new video posted to Instagram, the 54-year-old actor confirmed rumors that he and Dizon, 41, have indeed parted ways.

“It’s true,” Moore said of the reports. “But what you don’t know — what you don’t need to know either, but I need to say it — I spent five years with Jesiree Dizon. She’s an amazing woman for so many reasons.”

Shemar Moore and ex-girlfriend Jesiree Dizon have split after five years ( Getty Images )

Going on to call Dizon, with whom he shares two-year-old daughter Frankie, a “phenomenal mother,” the S.W.A.T. star said: “When you hear our business on the internet or wherever, it’s our business.

“Now, if you get in there with the comments and you start trashing and being negative, then you ain’t a fan of mine,” he added.

“If you really have love for me, if you’re a fan of me, then be kind. Breaking up ain’t easy,” Moore said, telling those who choose to “get into all that negativity” then “you can basically kiss my ass.”

“I’m looking for joy, I’m looking for calm, I’m looking for peace, I’m looking for love in my life, in my spirit. If you don’t love on me and root for me, then bye. Unfollow, just go away and good luck to you,” he noted. “If you don’t love and enjoy and show love to Jesiree, then goodbye, go away and good luck to you.”

He clarified that while he and Dizon have their differences, they will always love each other “until the day God calls my name.”

“We’re gonna love each other, and we’re gonna love the hell out of our daughter, Frankie,” Moore said. “I’m so grateful that our daughter Frankie gets to call Jesiree mom. Jesiree loves her children.”

Besides Frankie, Dizon — who appeared in the 2018 adventure thriller Solver — has two other children, son Kaiden and daughter Charli, from previous relationships.

“When I’m not able to be there because of work or whatever, I know that our daughter is in good hands,” Moore continued.

“And we are friends, we are loving friends, and we have fun together, and we are going to co-parent. And we’re gonna go to ballet, soccer, basketball, Disneyland, the waterpark, whatever, we are gonna do all that because it’s not about anything but the children.

“We just gonna live life a little differently, so back up with the comments, because if you’re negative you’re boring,” Moore concluded. “So root for us or leave us alone.”

Moore, who starred as charismatic FBI profiler Derek Morgan on Criminal Minds from 2005 to 2017, had briefly dated Dizon in 2008 before they reconnected in 2020.

Two years into the relationship, they learned they were expecting a child together. By January 2023, they welcomed their daughter Frankie.