Actor and model Jesiree Dizon has publicly commented on her recent split with Criminal Minds alum Shemar Moore.

The pair, who share a two-year-old daughter, Frankie, parted ways after five years together.

Moore, 54, confirmed the break-up on Friday (January 31) in an emotionally charged Instagram video, where he slammed fans for “trashing and being negative” about the news.

Dizon, 41, has since issued her own statement about the situation in a heartfelt Instagram post alongside a photo of her, Moore and Frankie.

“The amount of love and support during this difficult time has been nothing short of overwhelming. Although our reality has changed, what will ALWAYS remain is the love and respect Shemar and i both have for each other. ‘Til God calls our name,’” she wrote, alluding to the S.W.A.T. star’s earlier message.

“Our commitment is not only to keep our love for each other alive and strong through the best friendship, but by also being the BEST co-parents in continuing to raise our daughter, Frankie, and Kaiden and Charli,” Dizon continued.

Shemar Moore and ex-girlfriend Jesiree Dizon have split after five years ( Getty Images )

Besides Frankie, Dizon — who appeared in the 2018 adventure thriller Solver — has two other children, son Kaiden and daughter Charli, from previous relationships.

“As Shemar said, breakups aren’t easy, ESPECIALLY publicly so we ask that you please continue to give us love and grace as we navigate our new reality and respect our privacy to allow us to heal,” she added.

Speaking directly to Moore, she said: “Even though our romantic journey has ended, we are still stuck together FOR LIFE so let’s kill this parenting thing…. TOGETHER you are the most amazing daddy to Frankie….Still and will always be your best role yet. I will always love you.”

Dizon’s post comes the day after Moore’s Instagram video, in which he praised her for being a “phenomenal mother” and “an amazing woman.”

“When you hear our business on the internet or wherever, it’s our business,” the Young and Restless actor said sternly. “Now, if you get in there with the comments and you start trashing and being negative, then you ain’t a fan of mine.”

Moore told those that choose to “get into all that negativity” to “kiss my ass.”

The former couple, who reconnected in 2020 after briefly dating back in 2008, went Instagram official in January 2023 — a couple of years into their relationship. That same month, they welcomed their daughter, Frankie.