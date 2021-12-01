Sheridan Smith is “lucky to be alive” after being involved in an car crash, it’s been reported.

It’s being claimed that the actor and singer was driving her Range Rover in Little Sampford, Essex on Saturday (27 December) and swerved into a tree due to icy weather conditions.

Photos appearing to show what is believed to be Sheridan’s vehicle with the front caved in have since surfaced online.

A source who claims to be a neighbour of Smith’s told The Sun that the entertainer was left with “cuts and bruises”, adding: “Sheridan is so lucky to be alive. It could have been so much worse. Her car was stuck in the tree, it was a really bad crash.”

They continued: “But thank goodness there were land-owners to cut up the tree blocking the road or police would never have got through. It doesn’t bear thinking about what might have happened.”

A nearby dog walker said he feared “someone must be dead in there” after spotting the accident, adding that the car was “totally trashed”.

The outlet reports that Smith was taken back to her house by a friend after the car veered off the road.

An Essex Police spokesperson confirmed: “We attended a collision in that area.”

“However, no offences were identified, no-one was arrested or seriously injured, and it didn’t impact on any of our major roads so, in line with our policy on such incidents, we won’t be providing anything further.”

Sheridan Smith was allegedly involved in a car crash in Essex (Getty Images)

The Independent has contacted Smith’s reps for comment.

Smith’s alleged car crash reportedly came less than two hours after her appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, which was mired in controversy following earlier reports that she became “upset” after recording the interview.

A spokesperson for the series confirmed that Smith “appeared to become upset” after her time on the show despite seemingly having “a great time” during filming.