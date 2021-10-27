Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas has shared a new health update with fans after viewers raised concerns over “lumps” they had apparently noticed in her armpit.

Earlier this month, Ballas posted a message to Instagram revealing that she had booked a doctor’s appointment to address viewers’ concerns.

In a video posted yesterday (26 October), Ballas said: “I went and had a lot of blood work done and now the testosterone’s come back ultra high; the adrenal glands need a scan and my ovaries need a scan; my oestrogen levels are extremely low.

“All in all, a little concerning for my doctor, so that’s where we’re at at the moment.”

In the caption on the Instagram video, she explained that her doctor is making a hospital appointment for Ballas to “check certain odd things happening in my body I won’t go into the details at the moment”.

She added: “Anyway, to each and every one of you who started me on this road thank you so much. I’ll keep you all updated each and every one of you. Remember health is wealth so I’ll be on top of these issues for the time being. With gratitude to you all.”

Ballas’s Strictly co-stars shared their support, with Motsi Mabuse commenting: “Take care of yourself.”

John Whaite added: “Sending you so much love Shirley.”

Ballas has previously spoken about her family history of cancer. She recently had a scare in June when she found a lump in her shoulder but said her doctor “seems to think it will be fine”.

In 2019, she had her breast implants removed in order to reduce the risk of developing the disease, as implants can block early signs of it being detected.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturday nights on BBC One, with results shows following every Sunday.