Si King reflects on ‘really strange’ feeling amid achievement after Dave Myers death

Si King has reflected on the “really strange” aftermath of Dave Myers’s death after being nominated for an award.

The duo, who found fame together as the TV chefs known as the Hairy Bikers, have been nominated for the Fortnum And Mason Food And Drink Award’s personality of the year.

Myers died of cancer last month at the age of 66.

King and Myers previously won the award four times, in 2014, 2017, 2022, and 2023. According to King, Myers was “proud” of winning the prize because it is voted for by the viewing public.

"Dave and I were so chuffed to be nominated once again for the Fortnum & Mason Food Personality of the Year Award for the 4th year running.

"Dave was so proud of this award, particularly because it’s voted for by our loyal followers and fans, the people who matter most to us,” he wrote on the official Hairy Bikers Twitter account.

"It’s really strange for us all not to have Dave around but for now, we will keep posting on the Hairy Bikers socials to keep in touch with all those people who have been so kind over many years and particularly in recent weeks.”

King, 57, added: “We’ll also keep you updated on the events and projects which will live on and I look forward to seeing as many of you as possible at some of the Summer festivals this year. Si x”

Si King and Dave Myers in ‘Hairy Bikers: Go West’ (BBC)

Voting for the award opened in January, and ends at 12pm on 29 March 2024.

Competing against the Bikers in the category are James Martin, Big Zuu, Jamie Oliver, Tom Kerridge, and Dame Mary Berry. The winner will be announced by the organisation on 2 May.

King and Myers made their debut as the Hairy Bikers on the BBC series The Hairy Bikers’ Cookbook in 2004. The pair went on to front a number of TV shows built around their shared passion for cooking and motorcycles.

Among the duo’s other TV projects were The Hairy Bikers’ Food Tour of Britain in 2009, The Hairy Bikers’ Cook Off in 2010, and 2014’s The Hairy Bikers’ Asian Adventure in which they travelled around Asia trying local cuisines.

The final episode of the pair’s last series, Hairy Bikers Go West, aired earlier this month, and featured an emotional interaction between King and Myers.

Additional reporting by PA